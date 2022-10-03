Read full article on original website
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women in Business Magazine to Release Its FALL Cover at Barnes and Noble with Six Figure Spa ChickSouthern Crescent WomenMorrow, GA
Woman chased through West Midtown in stolen Amazon delivery truck, police say
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta have arrested a woman who hopped into an Amazon delivery truck and took it for a joyride. Officers say a woman stole the truck on Tuesday afternoon before leading them on a chase through the streets of West Midtown. According to the incident report,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
Former bus driver rises through the ranks to become sole MARTA CEO finalist
ATLANTA — A man who started his career as a bus driver has now made his way all the way to the top. The MARTA Board of Directors has named Collie Greenwood, the current Deputy General Manager of Operations for MARTA, as their sole finalist for the next General Manager and CEO.
More than 1,000 cars stolen off the streets of Atlanta in just 5 months, police say
ATLANTA — In just the first five months of 2022, Atlanta police say more than 1,000 cars were stolen off of the streets. Police say that more than half of those cars with the keys still inside or with the car already running. To put the 1,065 stolen cars...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
1 arrested, 2 more wanted in connection to shooting of teen barber in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Clayton County police have arrested one suspect but they are asking for your help to find two other suspects connected to the shooting death of a teenager outside a barbershop. On Friday morning, police said they arrested Jamonnie Watkins Causey. Causey, 20, was identified by...
‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds
ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
fox5atlanta.com
Police warn dating app users of 'red flags' after woman arrested for Midtown stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a warning for anyone who considers meeting up with someone they met online to meet in a public place. This comes after a man was stabbed this week in a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex after meeting a woman from a dating app. Atlanta Police Officer...
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
Sandy Springs PD warning drivers to prepare now for I-285/Ga. 400 lane closures
NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As drivers get ready for major backups and delays on Interstate 285, Sandy Springs police are bracing for the huge impact of lane closures that will last for months. Sandy Springs police run two traffic response vehicles during rush hour with the focus now...
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Families of Black people killed by police in Atlanta feel left behind. DA blames case backlog
Through the crowd of lawyers and people on their way to court, 60-year-old Jimmy Hill walks the same downtown Atlanta street every week. He's been doing this for the last three years to get justice for his son. In January 2019, Hill's son Jimmy Atchison was shot and killed by...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants In Atlanta, GA
Atlanta’s food scene is well-known for various things, including prison tacos, strip club wings, local brewers, and great burgers. However, Atlanta offers an impressive and growing collection of vegan and vegetarian restaurants. This list of vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Atlanta contains options ranging from Chinese, Mexican, and Indian...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
No injuries reported after Atlanta school bus crashes with students on board
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus in northeast Atlanta. The crash involved an Atlanta Public Schools bus happened around 3:30 p.m. on Club Drive near Peachtree Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say students were on...
