Atlanta, GA

Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds

ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants In Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’s food scene is well-known for various things, including prison tacos, strip club wings, local brewers, and great burgers. However, Atlanta offers an impressive and growing collection of vegan and vegetarian restaurants. This list of vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Atlanta contains options ranging from Chinese, Mexican, and Indian...
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
