Dana Point, CA

danapointtimes.com

Side Street Art Studio Looks to Develop, Inspire

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Cities Celebrate Fall, Halloween with Special Events

DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

Aegis Living Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary

DANA POINT, CA
Dana Point, CA
danapointtimes.com

Fictitious Business Name: Alter Addiction Treatment – Dana Point

DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

Fictitious Business Name: Alter Mental Health – Irvine

IRVINE, CA
danapointtimes.com

City of Dana Point: Notice of Public Hearing

DANA POINT, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
HeySoCal

Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River

An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
RIVERSIDE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Shocking moment thieves steal entire 500lb SAFE from $4million mansion in exclusive LA zip code after ransacking house for gold coins and jewelry

Brazen thieves have been captured on surveillance footage ransacking a luxury home and hauling off a 500lb safe in their car. The masked trio managed to gain access to the $4million property in Rolling Hills Estates, California, last weekend. Surveillance footage showed the criminals using the sliding door to gain...
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA

