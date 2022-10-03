Read full article on original website
Related
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
texomashomepage.com
Community reflects on record-breaking Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When a community comes together and raises more than $2-million dollars in a single day, all in the name of helping local organizations, it’s a cause for recognition and celebration. That is what happened at the Texoma Gives wrap up event on Wednesday. “We...
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing. The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls FD looking to add more firefighters
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have an interest in battling fires, the Wichita Falls Fire Department could use some more hands on deck. City officials say the job has great benefits, like a flexible work schedule, a pension, as well as being paid during training. Fire Chief Ken...
kswo.com
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
texomashomepage.com
That’s not sap all over your car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
livelifebehappytravel.com
Oklahoma's Holy City
The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Many community pharmacies are leaving Tricare network
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Military families who use community pharmacies will soon need to check if their pharmacy is still in the Tricare insurance network. According to the Military Officers Association of America, nearly 15,000 community pharmacies are leaving the Tricare network. This will affect about 4% of the Tricare-eligible...
texomashomepage.com
Senior Junior Forum gifts several local charities
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Senior Junior Forum took some time Tuesday to gift several local nonprofits a very special gift. The group hosted a check presentation over at the Forum to present $44,000 in donations to local charities. The money was raised by the huge community support at this year’s Red River Wine and Beer Festival.
olneyenterprise.com
City hikes rent, passes new rules for lake lots
The City Council sharply hiked the annual lease rates at Lake Olney and Lake Cooper to pay for code enforcement, improvements, and police patrols but allowed owners of lakefront property to stay in their unpermitted homes or to sell them to new tenants if they don’t want to sign new leases on Jan. 1.
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
newschannel6now.com
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the November 2022 election will kick off on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma:
texomashomepage.com
Big crowd turns out for annual Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For four decades now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been a vital resource of food for those members of our community who are food insecure. And, it’s the community support and annual events like Empty Bowls that allows those at the food bank to continue their mission of helping the less fortunate.
texomashomepage.com
Above-average rain chances return to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast. Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.
Comments / 2