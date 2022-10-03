ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Community reflects on record-breaking Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When a community comes together and raises more than $2-million dollars in a single day, all in the name of helping local organizations, it’s a cause for recognition and celebration. That is what happened at the Texoma Gives wrap up event on Wednesday. “We...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing. The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
B93

Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon

A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls FD looking to add more firefighters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have an interest in battling fires, the Wichita Falls Fire Department could use some more hands on deck. City officials say the job has great benefits, like a flexible work schedule, a pension, as well as being paid during training. Fire Chief Ken...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City shuts off water due to their billing error

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

That’s not sap all over your car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
livelifebehappytravel.com

Oklahoma's Holy City

The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
CACHE, OK
kswo.com

Many community pharmacies are leaving Tricare network

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Military families who use community pharmacies will soon need to check if their pharmacy is still in the Tricare insurance network. According to the Military Officers Association of America, nearly 15,000 community pharmacies are leaving the Tricare network. This will affect about 4% of the Tricare-eligible...
FORT SILL, OK
texomashomepage.com

Senior Junior Forum gifts several local charities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Senior Junior Forum took some time Tuesday to gift several local nonprofits a very special gift. The group hosted a check presentation over at the Forum to present $44,000 in donations to local charities. The money was raised by the huge community support at this year’s Red River Wine and Beer Festival.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
olneyenterprise.com

City hikes rent, passes new rules for lake lots

The City Council sharply hiked the annual lease rates at Lake Olney and Lake Cooper to pay for code enforcement, improvements, and police patrols but allowed owners of lakefront property to stay in their unpermitted homes or to sell them to new tenants if they don’t want to sign new leases on Jan. 1.
OLNEY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the November 2022 election will kick off on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma:
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Big crowd turns out for annual Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For four decades now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been a vital resource of food for those members of our community who are food insecure. And, it’s the community support and annual events like Empty Bowls that allows those at the food bank to continue their mission of helping the less fortunate.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Above-average rain chances return to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast. Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

