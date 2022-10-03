ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight detours for eastbound VA-195 ramp to I-95 bridge

By Dina Weinstein
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers making a switch from the eastbound Downtown Expressway to the interstate will face a construction detour.

The I-195 east ramp to the I-95 southbound highway will be closed Wednesday night, Oct. 5 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced in a press release.

The detour means drivers should instead drive north on I-95 and then exit back onto 95 South on Broad Street.

Detour signage in the area encourages drivers to use caution while traveling through the work zone which will all occur if weather permits.

