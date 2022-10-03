Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Wanda Thacker
Wanda L. Thacker, 57, of Chesapeake, died Sunday Oct. 2, 2022, in The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday October 9, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Sunday...
Ironton Tribune
Local golfers falter at D2 district tournament
PIKETON — Well, that’s golf. After getting a 322-team score in the sectional tournament to earn a trip to the district, the Fairland Dragons weren’t as sharp on Wednesday as they shot a 351 and finished fourth in the Division 2 district tournament. Sheridan won the tournament...
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: Works on display
Works by Portsmouth artist Charlie Haskins will be on display at Ohio University Southern’s gallery until Oct. 14. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5p.m.
Ironton Tribune
The spooky season begins
October is here and Halloween is only a few weeks away. The first of the holiday’s events kicked off Saturday with the first weekend of the Ironton Lions Club’s annual Haunted Tunnel, located in the Old State Route 75 tunnel across from The Hills shopping center. The attraction is open each Saturday, from 7:30-11 p.m., to the end of the month and admission is $10 per person.
Ironton Tribune
SP girls shutout Greenup
LLOYD, Ky.— Jasmyn Jones made quick a “haul.”. Jones scored 4 goals or a haul as she led the South Point Lady Pointers to a 9-0 shutout over the Green County Lady Musketeers in a non-league soccer game on Thursday. “Our midfield did a great job of finding...
Ironton Tribune
St. Joseph’s Ford earns All-SOC golf honors
PORTSMOUTH — Eli Ford went back-to-back. For the second straight season, the St. Joseph Flyers sophomore golfer earn Southern Ohio Conference I honors at the league tournament last Thursday. Ford finished third among all golfers whether Division I or II as he fired a 79. South Webster won tournament...
Ironton Tribune
Simpson sets new RH soccer scoring record; Redmen beat Portsmouth, New Boston
PEDRO — Sam I am, and I am the career leader. Rock Hill senior Sam Simpson had a haul as he scored 4 goals which enabled him to set the all-time soccer scoring record as the Redmen beat the Portsmouth Trojans 9-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.
Ironton Tribune
Greenup sheriff to have safety check points
GREENUP, Ky. — The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic. safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Ironton Tribune
Footballs fill the air as Dragons pass way by Pointers, 35-22
PROCTORVILLE — PASS!. The ball was in the air on Friday night as the Fairland Dragons toppled the South Point Pointers 35-22 in a game that saw the two quarterbacks combine to throw 68 passes. Fairland’s Peyton Jackson was 16-of-28 for 329 yards and 3 touchdown while the Pointers’...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets on fire with win over Green
COAL GROVE — In the fall, people should watch any fires they set because they can get out of control. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets were setting up fires and Gracie Damron and Bryna Guy were burning out of control as they sparked a straight sets volleyball win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Wednesday.
Ironton Tribune
Cincinnati man arrested on drug charges
PORTSMOUTH — A Cincinnati man was arrested on drug charges on Sunday in Portsmouth after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. According to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Coleman Hicks was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both first degree felonies, trafficking and possession of drugs, second, fourth and fifth degree felonies, and weapons under disability, a third degree felony.
Ironton Tribune
Broadband internet coming to Aid
The area of Aid will be getting broadband fiber optic internet. On Monday, JB-Nets, LLC of Gallipolis, announced that it will begin providing high speed broadband internet service in the Aid community. The new service location and successful completion of their first fiber optic headend is part of the Ohio...
Ironton Tribune
Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges
COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department. According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a...
Ironton Tribune
Medical Assisting program at ACTC to begin in January
ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College has announced the launch of a new program, slated to begin in January, pending approval. The Medical Assisting (MA) program will offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Assisting. Medical assistants work alongside physicians as a multi-skilled healthcare professional...
