October is here and Halloween is only a few weeks away. The first of the holiday’s events kicked off Saturday with the first weekend of the Ironton Lions Club’s annual Haunted Tunnel, located in the Old State Route 75 tunnel across from The Hills shopping center. The attraction is open each Saturday, from 7:30-11 p.m., to the end of the month and admission is $10 per person.

IRONTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO