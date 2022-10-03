Read full article on original website
Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes
Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
City of Rome holding Halloween Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome is holding a community-wide contest to see whose home has the spookiest, most creative, classiest and best overall decorations this Halloween season. Residents can enter by emailing their address and a photo of the outside of their home to Sarah Lokker, marketing...
Upcoming Utica University Open House
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University will hold its Fall 2022 Open House on Oct. 15. at 9:30 a.m. Prospective students can attend the open house to get a better look at what the university has to offer. There will be information on academics, athletics, financial aid and student life available. There will also be a tour of the campus given which will include the newly installed eSport gaming arena and a newly constructed science center.
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
Growing STEM workforce a priority as technology industry expands in CNY
The Micron mega fab plant planned for Clay will need mega workers to fill mega jobs. The plant is expected to spawn 50 thousand jobs over 20 years-many of them high-tech. The spotlight is on STEM: science, technology, math and engineering. And, central New York's ability to produce the workers. The effort to shepherd students along a STEM path starts young.
Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
2 Rome maintenance workers sent to hospital after battery explodes at water pump station
ROME, N.Y. – Two maintenance workers were injured after a battery exploded while they were doing some testing at the City of Rome’s water pump station in Griffiss Business and Technology Park. Fire officials say the workers were testing pump motors and battery backup systems, and while swapping...
Special one-day educational program for ninth graders
UTICA, N.Y. – A special one-day educational program for local ninth grade students called, “Overcoming Obstacles: A Message of Connection, Resilience and Hope,” is scheduled for Oct. 11. The program is meant to help students during the transition from junior high to senior high. The goal is...
New Hartford Schools join Connected Family team
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Central School District officially became the 14th local school district to join the Connected Family team, Thursday. The announcement was commemorated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting held Thursday morning at the New Hartford High School. The Connected Community Schools (CCS) mission is...
Community Foundation assessing needs of local nonprofits through new survey
The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is looking for feedback from local nonprofits so they can better support the organizations and their missions. The Foundation is conducting a survey online to evaluate the needs of nonprofits and learn more about the work they do and the people they serve.
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
Local award winning marching band to compete at MetLife Stadium
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. --It’s no secret the New Hartford High School Marching Spartans, are an award winning field band. They’ve won numerous awards over the years, but this weekend they will compete against bands from across the Northeast. The Spartans will be traveling to MetLife stadium in East...
Inmate at Oneida County jail attacks corrections officer with spork, punches another
UTICA, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has attacked two corrections officers over the past two weeks, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says 29-year-old Raheem Thompson, of Utica, punched an officer several times in the head and upper body on Sept. 22....
Whitestown man arrested on criminal possession of a firearm
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) arrested Joshua Shannon, 44, of Whitestown, Friday night. According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol the Road Patrol Unit received paperwork from Utica Family Court, which included concerning statements. With the information given to the Sheriff’s office, the (CIU) completed paperwork requesting Extreme Risk Protection Order through Oneida County Supreme Court. A temporary order was granted authorizing the Sheriff’s permission to search and secure all firearms.
