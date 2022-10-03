ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

sweetwaternow.com

City of Rock Springs May Purchase Their Own Street Banners

ROCK SPRINGS — After reviewing a contract with Community Showcase Banners LLC, the Rock Springs City Council decided not to approve the agreement and look at purchasing banners themselves. A motion to approve the contract was unanimously voted down after a brief discussion at last night’s Council meeting. According...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Miners Invited to Black Lung Screenings In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The NOWCAP Black Lung Clinic will be offering black lung screenings for area miners through its Outreach Mobile Clinic later this month in Rock Springs. Screening dates take place on October 18-20 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Young at Heart Community Center.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Green River, WY
Green River, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. In accordance with Wyoming Statute, 35-11-313(f)(ii)(N), notice is being provided to inform the public that Frontier Carbon Solutions...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Residents Can Register for Community Emergency Response Team Training

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Department of Homeland Security division announced an upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training opportunity for interested volunteers. CERT training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Trona Valley FCU to Participate in Their Annual Community Service Day

They have partnered with several local businesses and this year they are collecting food and pet supplies for the local food banks, animal shelters and the humane society. They have drop boxes at the following locations and when donating at these locations, you will be entered into a drawing to win $25.00.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
#River City#Proclamations#Green River City Council#Fire Prevention Week
wyo4news.com

Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Rick Lee Named Wyoming Chamber Director of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has been named the State Chamber Director of the Year. The award is voted on by the State Chamber Board, and Lee received the honor at the Wyoming Working Together Conference recently held in Sheridan. Lee said the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mary Sue Simmerman (December 8, 1951 – October 2, 2022)

Mary Sue Simmerman, 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home, peacefully surrounded by family in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 39 years and former resident of North Dakota. Mrs. Simmerman died following a three-year courageous battle. She was born December 8, 1951...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court. Driving While License...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team

ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

You’re Invited to the Greenfield Environmental Solutions Job Fair

Greenfield Environmental Solution is expanding their Plugging & Abandonment operations in Rock Springs and we are hiring!. Supervisor & entry level available. Candidates can interview and onboard within 24 hours!. Hiring for Workover Rigs, Cement, Wireline, and Winch Trucks. ✓ Competitive Pay. ✓ Excellent Benefits. ✓ Join a Growing Company.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Veteran Drive-Thru Flu, Covid Booster Clinics Scheduled

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding Veteran drive-thru flu and COVID booster clinics October 6 and October 20, from 1-3 p.m. on both dates. In addition to the standard flu vaccine and COVID booster, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
VIDEO: My Gentle Giant

VIDEO: My Gentle Giant

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
DIAMONDVILLE, WY

