Army Times
US kills 3 Islamic State leaders in 2 Syria operations
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information from U.S. Central Command about the second military operation. U.S. forces killed three senior Islamic State leaders in two separate military operations in Syria Thursday, including a rare ground raid in a portion of the northeast that is controlled by the Syrian regime, U.S. officials said.
Army Times
2 Russians fleeing military service reach remote Alaska island
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a...
Army Times
South Korean missile crashes during drill with US
SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of the blast and...
Army Times
Pay error means Guard troops owe taxes for Operation Lone Star
This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Texas National Guard troops deployed to the border by Gov. Greg Abbott could be stuck paying hundreds or even thousands...
Ukraine war – live: Anti-Putin and Lukashenko campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize
Human rights campaigners from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in what will be viewed by many as a rebuke to Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.The announcement in Oslo came as US president Joe Biden warned that the risk of nuclear "armageddon" was at its gravest since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, cautioning that Mr Putin is "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming."Mr Putin has threatened to use "all the means at our disposal"...
Army Times
Pentagon sending Excalibur guided artillery, more HIMARS to Ukraine
WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon said Tuesday it's arming Ukraine with Excalibur satellite-guided artillery rounds and four more High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to help repel Russia's invasion force. The $625 million in weapons and equipment, provided from U.S. military stockpiles under presidential drawdown authority, comes amid battlefield wins...
Army Times
US Army eyes new ways to evaluate autonomous vehicles
WASHINGTON — With competition to field the U.S. Army's light robotic combat vehicle starting in the third quarter of 2023, the project's programmers are working on new testing and evaluation criteria to certify the technology. Although autonomous vehicles have slowly made their way into the commercial realm,...
Army Times
Austin approves plan to drop Confederate references from DoD property
The services are about to get underway on a plan to rename nine Army posts, two Navy ships and remove or modify a host of monuments and tributes to the Confederacy, per recommendations from an independent commission approved Thursday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin has convened a working group...
Army Times
How to best protect against online scams targeting service members
When a fake Twitter account of then-commander of U.S. Africa Command Gen. Stephen Townsend emerged last year, it prompted the command to release a warning about online scams. Townsend, however, is by no means the only top-level leader, or service member, to have his or her online identity abused. According to some experts, scams against military personnel are actually on the rise.
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. Thailand's deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation's poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday's grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. "I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart," said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children's Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
Army Times
The Pentagon set 18 diversity goals in 2011. It’s fulfilled 6 of them.
Back in 2011, the Defense Department's issued a report with 18 recommendations for how the military could improve diversity, equity and inclusion across the services, with a five-year Department of Defense Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan. More than a decade later, just six of those recommendations have been implemented, according to an inspector general report released Tuesday.
Army Times
Fort Leavenworth welcomes first Black commanding general
Fort Leavenworth and the Army's Combined Arms Center welcomed the post's first Black commanding general this week, the Kansas City Star reported. Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. took command Tuesday from Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, with Training and Doctrine Command's Gen. Gary Brito presiding over the ceremony.
Army Times
Defense Secretary Austin meets with Pakistan’s army chief
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's powerful military chief met Wednesday in Washington with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other security and government officials, the military said. Qamar Javed Bajwa's trip to the United States comes weeks before he's expected to retire after an extended six-year tenure. Although Pakistan has...
Army Times
Long-forgotten ‘Black Hawk Down’ unit now included in division history
On the 29th anniversary of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, an Army company that has so far been absent from the official history of that harrowing gunfight has finally been recognized. On Sept. 30, members of 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, held their annual "Mogadishu Mile" ruck...
Army Times
Army taps Palantir for software to help predict maintenance problems
Army officials have agreed to a five-year, $85.1 million contract with Palantir Technologies to better forecast equipment maintenance and force readiness through predictive modeling software that sifts through reams of data collected by the service. Officials hope to find efficiencies and problem points within the Army's supply chain, and cut...
Rebuke to Putin as Eastern European rights campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize
A trio of Eastern European human rights campaigners from three neighbouring countries have been awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize.Ales Bialiatski - a human rights advocate from Belarus - took the award along with Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation the Centre for Civil Liberties, it was announced in Oslo on Friday.The award can be seen as a rebuke to the rulers of Russia and Belarus as the three are linked to fighting political repression in their own countries, as well as the war in Ukraine.Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, praised all...
Army Times
Army ended fiscal year short almost 20,000 soldiers, chief says
After only reaching 75% of its recruiting goal in fiscal 2022, the Army ended the period with nearly 20,000 empty seats, according to the service's top general. In a Monday phone interview with Army Times, Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville explained that the exact number of troops the Army ended September with isn't yet finalized, but the service landed close to an estimate it provided to a panel of lawmakers in July.
Army Times
Feres doctrine ruling could open military justice lawsuits
This article first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to its newsletter. On the nine-hour drive from their home in California's central valley to the Marine Corps' Camp Pendleton, south of Los Angeles, Peter Vienna and his wife wondered what had happened to their son. They knew only that there had been a training accident. Their 22-year-old son, Christopher Gnem, was involved.
Army Times
DoD still working to complete protections for military tenants
Defense officials are still working with five privatized housing landlords to provide all the protections under the tenant bill of rights to 10,056 military families, according to a Pentagon's watchdog report. Landlords at five Air Force installations have yet to implement the right of military families to enter a...
Army Times
GI Gmail: US Army launches Google Workspace for troops
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is rolling out Google Workspace for soldiers new and old, months after the service quietly began testing the software suite as a potential solution to previous information technologies issues. Army Chief Information Officer Raj Iyer in a social media post this week said "Army...
