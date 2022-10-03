Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
2news.com
Turn Your Vehicle In to Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe For Cartober
There’s an exciting way for people to help pets in need in the Lake Tahoe area.... The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) is participating in Cartober, a national giving campaign held throughout the month of October to highlight the impact vehicle donations can make for local nonprofits. Cartober is...
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
2news.com
One Nevada Art Display Raises $1,000 for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity
One Nevada Credit Union is proud to announce the success of their Great Reno Balloon Race sponsorship collaborative art display fundraiser for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity. This year’s art display was created by hundreds of children and families that stopped by the sponsor booth to decorate balloons. One...
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Hosting Open House on Saturday
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is celebrating Fire Prevention Month - and 50 years of service to the community - with an open house this weekend at their headquarters on Barron Way. "We moved into this new headquarters just before COVID started," said Adam Mayberry with TMFR. "So we never...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe bans single-use plastic water bottles
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has adopted a ban on single-use plastic water bottles. The ban will take affect on April 22, 2023 for city facilities and permitted, temporary activities and special events before expanding to sales citywide on April 22, 2024. The...
Fight wildfire, smoky conditions — by replacing your old fossil fuel appliances
This opinion column was submitted by Dr. Debra Hendrickson, a Reno pediatrician and the Climate Advocate for the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. No one in Northern Nevada needs to be told that wildfire smoke has become a major seasonal health problem. Every summer and fall, smoke rolls into town and my clinic fills with coughing, wheezing kids. What many parents don’t realize, though, is that our homes’ fossil fuel appliances are contributing to more...
2news.com
TMFR Celebrates 50 Years With Open House
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is holding an open house this weekend. It's a chance to meet some of the firefighters, and see what they do on a daily basis.
2news.com
City of Reno hosting another virtual meeting on Virginia Range Horses
The City of Reno, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Wild Horse Connection and American Wild Horse Campaign are hosting an important discussion on Virginia Range horses. It's being held virtually next Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is the third collaborative meeting held this year to address...
2news.com
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
KOLO TV Reno
Work set to start on shared use path along U.S. 50
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will reconstruct a shared use path along U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night. Overnight lane and shoulder closures will be in effect between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to all businesses will be maintained. Work zone speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph. Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway.
2news.com
NDOT To Reconstruct Shared Use Path on U.S. 50 in Eastern Carson City
Nightly lane and shoulder closures will begin on October 9 on U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reconstructs an existing walking and biking path for enhanced mobility and safety. Nighttime lane and shoulder closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m....
2news.com
BLM Holding Wild Horse Adoption Event this Saturday
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries have announced a saddle-started adoption event this Saturday, October 8, 2022. It's happening at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada. Directions:. From Minden: Take U.S....
2news.com
Reno nonprofit Urban Roots awarded $92,000 as Community Recovery Grantee
Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education, is set to implement nearly $92,000 dollars received through the Community Recovery Grants toward its efforts. The nonprofit was awarded a Community Recovery Grant based on its ability to implement...
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
2news.com
Run on Tuna breaks record collecting tuna cans for Food Bank of Northern Nevada
34,769 cans of Tuna were delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the month of September from Run on Tuna setting a new record. Over 189,000 cans of tuna have been donated to the Food Bank over the past 12 years through Run on Tuna. "We are so...
2news.com
Above Average Water Year
Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
2news.com
NV Energy Reports 3,500+ Customers Were Without Power in Douglas County
NV Energy reports that more than 3,500 customers were without power across Douglas County. NDOT says the issue led to temporary outages of some traffic signals, including in U.S. 395 and State Route 88 area. NV Energy says the outages are under investigation.
cityoffernley.org
City of Fernley Spooktacular Event
With the 2022 Halloween season is almost upon us, we are excited to announce our Annual Safe Trick or Treating Spooktacular Event! This event is scheduled for Monday, October 31st from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at City Hall, and will feature bounce houses and pumpkin painting free to the public. We...
