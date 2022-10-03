ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
News4Jax.com

The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
klkntv.com

Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Government
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
Grand Island, NE
Business
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Business
City
Grand Island, FL
Local
Nebraska Industry
Grand Island, NE
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Florida Government
KSNB Local4

Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 30% contained

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters are making progress containing a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills. As of Tuesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 15,000 acres and is 30% contained. On Monday, cooler, less windy weather and light rainfall aided firefighters’ efforts. “Dozers, engines and hand crews made...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Warren
KSNB Local4

Register now for the Local4 You Blood Drive

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer, and blood donations are desperately needed. Please join us and the American Red Cross for the Local4 You Blood Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 12. You can donate from Noon - 6 p.m. at three different locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.
HASTINGS, NE
Hot 104.7

Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa

As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way. But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look. Tucked away in western Iowa is...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Utilities#Lincoln Electric System#Grand Island Utilities#Appa#Gi Utilities
People

Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
FLORIDA STATE
KSNB Local4

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter

FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter and encouraging local residents on foot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The political foes pledged to put that rivalry aside and marshal federal, state and local help to rebuild homes, businesses and lives.
FORT MYERS, FL
KSNB Local4

Pet blessing happening in Hastings

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 22 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy