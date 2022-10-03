Read full article on original website
East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died
UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
Opelika man arrested for murder
An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a business Monday afternoon. Investigators are asking the police for help identifying the suspect, who walked into a store in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a handgun, demanded property, then fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
Tips shared on pedestrian safety in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley has seen a lot of hit-and-run deaths over the last few months. Those incidents have brought up new concerns about pedestrian safety for some. Rhonda Smith and her husband say they walk everywhere by choice. “We’ve been walking about three years now,” said...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Columbus Police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular downtown restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras. Thompson was arrested on Sept. 29 and currently faces 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful […]
Murder arrest made after body found at Opelika dumpster
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing murder charges after a body was found by a trash collector over the weekend. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster […]
Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
Man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer Wednesday near Montgomery, authorities say
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
Sheriff’s office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a school threat at Russell County Middle School (RCMS). School and law officials say on Oct. 4, a student reported that a message was written in a stall in the 6th-grade girl’s restroom that read, “Oct 17, 2022″. They say the message may have been related to the previous statement that read “you all will die 17/10/22″.
Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident
An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting. On October 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was treated...
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager. Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019. Last week, a Troup County jury...
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
Suspect who escaped GSP custody in Columbus captured in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022. Officials said Barnes was taken into custody […]
Montgomery house fire under investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters said they responded to the blaze in the 500 block of South Hull Street just after 2 p.m. Several firefighters were on the scene working to put the fire out. Once the blaze was...
