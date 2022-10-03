ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WRBL News 3

East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  "The department takes […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died

UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Opelika man arrested for murder

An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
Salem, AL
Opelika, AL
Salem, AL
Opelika, AL
WSFA

Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a business Monday afternoon. Investigators are asking the police for help identifying the suspect, who walked into a store in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a handgun, demanded property, then fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Tips shared on pedestrian safety in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley has seen a lot of hit-and-run deaths over the last few months. Those incidents have brought up new concerns about pedestrian safety for some. Rhonda Smith and her husband say they walk everywhere by choice. "We've been walking about three years now," said...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular downtown restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras. Thompson was arrested on Sept. 29 and currently faces 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Murder arrest made after body found at Opelika dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing murder charges after a body was found by a trash collector over the weekend. 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road.  The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Sheriff's office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is investigating a school threat at Russell County Middle School (RCMS). School and law officials say on Oct. 4, a student reported that a message was written in a stall in the 6th-grade girl's restroom that read, "Oct 17, 2022″. They say the message may have been related to the previous statement that read "you all will die 17/10/22″.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident

An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin "Mel" Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting. On October 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was treated...
LANETT, AL
WSFA

Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery house fire under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters said they responded to the blaze in the 500 block of South Hull Street just after 2 p.m. Several firefighters were on the scene working to put the fire out. Once the blaze was...
MONTGOMERY, AL

