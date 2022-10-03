ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Schools nationwide offer students mental health days

By Devan Markham, Stephanie Haines, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPQbP_0iKZWg0Q00

( NewsNation ) — Schools in 12 states across the nation are allowing students to take mental health days as a move to try and combat the mental health crisis kids are facing in the wake of the pandemic . The idea is spreading and is now being proposed in at least five other states.

It works like a sick day. The student’s parents would call the school to let them know their child is sick and needs to stay home. In this case, they would take the day to try to seek care if it is available in an attempt to help them cope with feelings of anxiety, stress or depression.

States with school mental health days:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Illinois
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington

According to a recent report from Verywell Mind , at least 12 states have laws in place for school districts to offer mental health as a reason for an excused absence. At least five more states — Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania — have proposals on the table.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows about 56% of public schools nationwide believe they could effectively provide mental health services for students, and 70% of schools reported an increase in students seeking services since the pandemic in 2020.

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Clinical psychologist and trauma specialist Dr. Norman Fried praised the idea of a mental health day but said that support from the school, along with home life and level of need are factors in considering taking the day.

“Children whose parents work or who would be alone, in which case I wouldn’t want them to be experiencing a mental health day if they are really hurting and no one is there to supervise them,” Fried explained. “It varies depending upon the child’s mental wellness, ability to be on their own during a mental health day, as well as whether or not the school can provide services that will ultimately assuage and familiarize the difficulties the child is experiencing.”

The laws vary state by state, and some even require a doctor’s note. Other school districts limit the number of days students can take for mental health.

But Fried suggests that parents or guardians should listen when their child asks for help or shows signs of needing help. He also said they should have a list of people to call, such as counselors or doctors, on hand should these days come up.

Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa

In July, the first nationwide mental health crisis hotline went live. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can now access the free and confidential support service by calling or texting 988.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources or someone to talk to, you can find it at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 1-800-273-8255. People are available to talk to 24/7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
EDUCATION
Physics World

A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
EDUCATION
West Jordan Journal

Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades

Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
EDUCATION
Fox News

A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots

When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Stop using race to rig college admissions

A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Linus K12#Hurricane Ian Clinical
Phys.org

Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes

If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
COLLEGES
The Guardian

Students lose out as some universities are still teaching online

May I suggest that when compiling university league tables in the future (The Guardian University Guide 2023, 24 September), one of the criteria that you take into consideration is the proportion of teaching that is done in person compared with the proportion online. Like many parents, we are feeling increasingly guilty that we have encouraged our daughter to attend university and acquire a horrendous amount of student debt (indeed, we are financially supporting her) for what may be described as a glorified correspondence course. This is because of the amount of teaching that is being done online – not due to Covid concerns, but because the university has enrolled more students than it can accommodate in lecture theatres.
COLLEGES
AMA

How to assemble the best team to integrate mental health care

Building the right team is a foundational step to incorporating mental health care into your primary care practice. The right team can help with integrating behavioral health care to better treat your patients in a setting in which they are comfortable. The right team can also bring more long-term patient and professional satisfaction.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
edscoop.com

Half of college students are stressed out by tech issues

Students are adjusting to online learning but technology challenges persist, according to survey results published Monday by Educause. Seventy-seven percent of students said they experienced technical issues over the 2021-22 academic year, and 51% of this group reported that such issues caused them to feel stressed. In line with survey...
COLLEGES
The Hill

America’s education report card shows we’re failing our most vulnerable students

As soon as the pandemic started, we saw communities and families of color experience disproportionate impacts on their health, jobs, income and education. While other recent reports exploring the depths and intensity of pandemic-related learning loss have focused on the outsized loss suffered by students of color, along with other student groups, the recent release of NAEP’s report on the impact of the last two years is jarring in its overwhelming assessment that we have failed our historically underserved student populations once again.
EDUCATION
Lefty Graves

National Online Recovery Day

September 22nd is set aside as National Online Recovery Day. Each year, nearly 17 million people who need some kind of help with a substance abuse issue aren’t getting the help that they need. Why aren’t these people getting help? Many are too embarrassed to enter a facility that offers substance abuse counseling. Between the shame, stigma, and embarrassment, these people are, by and large, not receiving the help that they need.
infomeddnews.com

Breezeline Puts Focus on Cyber Bullying Prevention With Resources for Schools, Students and Parents

Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has distributed cyberbullying prevention resources to more than 2,200 educators this week in support of National Bullying Prevention Month, which is observed in October. In partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, tip sheets were created and distributed to parents, elementary school students...
EDUCATION
Salon

Most immigrants didn't go to Martha's Vineyard: What our schools can learn from that

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines last month by shipping a relative handful of unsuspecting Venezuelan immigrants, like cargo, to Martha's Vineyard. But the lessons that young people in this country are learning from that episode are entirely the wrong ones. It is time for teachers, parents, and our community of neighbors to change the way we talk about the cruel nature of politics and the inhumane treatment of immigrants in this country.
FLORIDA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy