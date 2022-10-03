ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate died early Monday morning at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died around 5 a.m. at the detention center on California Avenue.

The coroner said an autopsy was performed Monday afternoon and the results are pending further analysis and toxicology.

Lane was booked into the detention center just hours before his death following an arrest by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to jail records.

The coroner’s office said they are investigating along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Tyasia Owens
2d ago

Its crazy how this is the second classmate that i know that is gone he was a cool and funny person in school always making sure everyone was good didnt have any problems with anyone its sad to see someone that you went to school with is gone and to his family im sorry for your loss rip lavell

Ruth Patton
3d ago

this is happening to much it's been going on alot longer than people know

