Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate died early Monday morning at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died around 5 a.m. at the detention center on California Avenue.

The coroner said an autopsy was performed Monday afternoon and the results are pending further analysis and toxicology.

Lane was booked into the detention center just hours before his death following an arrest by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to jail records.

The coroner’s office said they are investigating along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.