Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine war – live: Anti-Putin and Lukashenko campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize
Human rights campaigners from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in what will be viewed by many as a rebuke to Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.The announcement in Oslo came as US president Joe Biden warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” was at its gravest since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, cautioning that Mr Putin is “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.”Mr Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal”...
New premier in Canada's oil-rich Alberta set to defy Trudeau
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alberta's incoming premier has set the stage for a showdown with Canada's federal government and push back against federal laws which is likely to set the oil-rich province on a collision course with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Rebuke to Putin as Eastern European rights campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize
A trio of Eastern European human rights campaigners from three neighbouring countries have been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.Ales Bialiatski - a human rights advocate from Belarus - took the award along with Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation the Centre for Civil Liberties, it was announced in Oslo on Friday.The award can be seen as a rebuke to the rulers of Russia and Belarus as the three are linked to fighting political repression in their own countries, as well as the war in Ukraine.Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, praised all...
Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up
Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 3