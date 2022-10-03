ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpDio_0iKZWai400

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village.

Mike Moody, 59, the assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency early in the efforts to battle the Bovee Fire, according to a statement from the Region 26 Emergency Management Council. Moody had been with the department for over 40 years and had previously served as chief of the department, officials said. No other injuries have been reported.

Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue

The fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres Sunday afternoon in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands.

None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to Travis Mason-Bushman, a spokesperson for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team. However, a bulldozer was brought in to dig a containment line.

The Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed in a tweet that most of the camp’s buildings, including its main lodge and all of its youth cabins, were destroyed in the fire, as was a popular observation tower in the Bessey Ranger District.

Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people, and shut down a section of state Highway 2 as smoke from the fire cut visibility. The highway had reopened by Monday.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene Monday, Mason-Bushman said, after air tankers were used Sunday to drop retardant and slow the fire’s spread, which was fueled by tinder-dry conditions and high winds. Conditions improved Monday, with cooler weather and lighter winds, he said.

The fire was “likely human-caused,” the Nebraska National Forest said. Officials had not reported any injuries from the flames by midday Monday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Thomas County remains in a severe drought.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
klkntv.com

Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#National Forests#Emergency Management#Fire#Accident#Halsey#Sioux City Fire Rescue#Sandhills
iheart.com

Nebraska 11th-Most Impacted State By Natural Disasters

(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the states most impacted by natural disasters. WalletHub ranks Nebraska 11th for natural disasters based on the number of disasters that've caused $1-billion in damage since 1980 and loss amount per capita. In the second category Nebraska ranks 6th. WalletHub says the state most impacted by natural disasters is Mississippi and the least impacted state is Maine. A full list of states can be found here.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company outage

NEBRASKA -- Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company was experiencing an all-service area outage, but all should be up and running. NNTC said on Facebook that all internet and phones are down at this time, and there is not an estimated time of when services will be restored. They said they are...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

The Spirit of Southeast Nebraska

It’s a busy season in District 1. Harvest is in full swing. Fall sports are at their peak with homecoming games and conference competitions abound. Small businesses are prepping for the holidays. Construction crews are trying to finish as much work as they can before the winter chill inevitably sets in. October 1 marks the start of Cooper Nuclear Station’s 32nd refueling outage. What does “outage” mean, exactly?
NEBRASKA STATE
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
BOZEMAN, MT
kfornow.com

Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant

Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
1011now.com

Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte’s economical snowball effect

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy