CNET

Target's Deal Days Sale Kicks Off Oct. 6 With 3 Days of Discounts Ahead of Amazon's Next Sale

Target on Tuesday announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event is returning on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, offering three days of "savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in stores." Earlier this week, Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale, which is set to be a second Amazon Prime Day of sorts, with 48 hours of deals starting on Oct. 11. That's the week after Target's new upcoming sale.
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
PYMNTS

Walmart Joins Other Retailers in Early Holiday Sales

A perfect storm of bloated inventories, economic conditions and scary stories is brewing up holiday shopping deals from major retailers that are weeks ahead of Black Friday and even before Halloween candy and costumes are purchased. Kicking off and perhaps replacing sales traditionally associated with Columbus Day — federally replaced...
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketRealist

Goodwill Goes Digital With Virtual Thrift Store GoodwillFinds

About 120 years after its 1902 founding, Goodwill Industries is diving into online thrifting with a platform of its own: GoodwillFinds. For lifelong vintage lovers, Gen Z thrifters, and everyone in between, Goodwill has served as an about face for lost trends and a home for somebody’s treasure. Now, GoodwillFinds enables shoppers to access its for-sale donated items online for the first time while funding its nonprofit ventures.
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
UPI News

Goodwill moves thrift store experience online

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Goodwill thrifters can now shop online from home, as the 120-year-old nonprofit moves its brick-and-mortar thrift store experience to the website Goodwill Finds. GoodwillFinds launched Tuesday with about 100,000 items available with more to be added, according to the nonprofit. Goodwill Industries International Inc. will continue...
Kristen Walters

Goodwill goes online, making it easier to find name-brand items at second-hand prices

The popular second-hand store chain Goodwill recently launched a new online store that allows customers to shop for brand-name items from the comfort of their couch. Goodwill Industries got its start in 1902 by Reverend Edgar J. Helms in Boston when he asked members of his congregation to donate used clothing and other household goods that could be repaired and redistributed to people in need.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
