Des Moines, IA

The Beach Boys play their holiday hits at the Des Moines Civic Center for Christmas

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
You don't have to travel way up north this December to hear some real famous cats caroling about the Christmas season.

The Beach Boys will return to Des Moines as part of the band's Tis the Season tour with a show at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St. Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday with prices starting at $55.

The Wilson brothers (Brian, Dennis and Carl) as well as Mike Love and Al Jardine founded the Grammy Award-winning group out of California during the 1960s. The band, known for classic surf-rock singles such as "Surfin' USA" and "Good Vibrations," released "Pet Sounds" in 1966, and Rolling Stone ranked as the second-best album ever ― behind Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On." A studio album contained hits such as "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Don't Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder" and "God Only Knows."

In 1964, The Beach Boys added some season selections to their surf-rock catalog with "The Beach Boys' Christmas Album." That album, along with songs from Love's 2018 solo release "Reason for the Season," will be pulled from for this latest tour.

The band has appeared in Des Moines multiple times in the past, including recent shows at the 2021 Iowa State Fair and previously at the Civic Center in 2016. The Beach Boys have played in Des Moines across almost 50 years with shows extending at least as far back as 1975, when the band had its first Grandstand show at the State Fair.

A remastered release from the group, dubbed "Sail On Sailor ― 1972," comes out on Nov. 18 with 105 tracks, including many Beach Boys' songs from the 1970s as well as previously unreleased live concert records and additional material.

Tickets and more information about this latest show can be found at desmoinesperformingarts.org.

