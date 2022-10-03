Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Show

*Facepalm*

It’s Paris Fashion Week , so I’ve been eagerly watching fashion show stunts. From Michaela Jaé strutting down the runway in a vintage makeshift car to Balenciaga’s odd decision to send beaten faces down a runway made of mud, I was expecting my fair share of fashion headlines. But not Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. But then again, are we surprised?

Kanye West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt on the runway at his surprise Yeezy season 9 presentation in Paris. He completes the look with the same bedazzled flip-flops and socks he was photographed in last week.

As if it couldn’t get worse, Kanye enlisted superior coon Candace Owens in on the spectacle.

According to PageSix , Kanye addressed Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Parisian robbery, his fallout with Gap, and his manager Scooter Braun. “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he told the crowd.

Kanye walked in Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show and has been making his way to other shows like Burberry.

In related Kanye news, the White Lives Matter ambassador is engulfed in a controversy surrounding his business partnership with Adidas. The polarizing figure addressed Daniel Cherry, the new Senior Vice President and General Manager of Adidas on social media. According to Ye’, Cherry is making decisions about the Yeezy brand without his permission.

Well, who signed off on this Ye’? Cause issa firm no. Kanye and White Lives Matter are currently trending on Twitter. What else do we expect from a man who openly endorsed Trump?! Twitter is reading him for filth; as they should.

And here we were thinking he was coming back to the Black community after making an appearance at the BET Awards. Welp.

