Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Updates Aggies QB Situation Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 1 Alabama

Texas A&M could be without Max Johnson, but Alabama could be without Bryce Young.

COLLEGE STATION -- Who will be Texas A&M's starting quarterback Saturday against No. 1 Alabama ? A better question might be who will the Crimson Tide start against the unranked Aggies?

Both A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and Alabama coordinator Pete Golding will be spending extra hours in the film room preparing for two different quarterbacks. For Durkin, he'll have to implement a scheme against reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young that differs from dual-threat option Jalen Milroe .

For Golding, he'll have to dial up a plan to contain pocket-passer Max Johnson . He'll also have the study the tape of dual-threat option Haynes King barring a setback from Johnson in the week.

"Max is day-to-day," Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.

Johnson suffered an injury on his throwing hand in the fourth quarter of A&M's 42-24 loss to Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium. A junior transfer from LSU, Johnson tried to warm up his hand on the sideline during the fourth quarter but eventually was ruled out of the remainder of the game, allowing King to close things out.

Neither quarterback has been perfect for the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) this season. King can deliver deep shots downfield to his receivers but has struggled with turnovers. On Saturday, the initial 2022 starter tossed a pair of interceptions , including a 33-yard pick returned for a touchdown by MSU's Emmanuel Forbes.

Johnson, who started 14 games in two years with the Tigers, has found ways to be successful in terms of consistency but could be limited with his overall skills. In five games, Johnson has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns. His longest throw of the season came Saturday on a 36-yard pass to Moose Muhammad III in the third quarter.

Should Johnson be unable to suit up Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Fisher isn't opposed to giving freshman Conner Weigman a chance to start should he earn the job. Weigman, one of the top quarterback recruits of the 2022 cycle, has worked with the second-team offense since the start of fall camp.

Fisher said that Weigman has progressed in all aspects of his game since arriving on campus in January. The fifth-year coach said he's also letting this week be an "open competition" between the two backups, stating that "the best player will play" if Johnson isn't 100 percent ready.

"We feel very comfortable if he's in," Fisher said of Weigman. "We could play very well if Conner is in the game and win. I think he's going to be one heck of a player and I think he's doing very well right now."

Conversations unfolding in College Station are also happening in Tuscaloosa. Young, a fan favorite to be the first quarterback selected in the 2023 draft, left Saturday's 49-26 win over Arkansas in the second quarter after suffering an AC sprain following a hit by linebacker Drew Sanders.

Like Johnson, Young is considered "day-to-day" as of Monday. Alabama coach Nick Saban said they'll evaluate the junior throughout the week before making a final decision for Saturday's game, though the injury isn't expected to be serious or a long-term issue.

Before exiting Saturday, Young went 7-of-13 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown against one interception. Saban said that the injury was a "teaching moment" on what not to do when under duress.

"The only thing I would tell Bryce is, don't put yourself in a bad position," Saban said Monday. "He could have thrown the ball away before, and he could have just let the guy tackle him. In either case, he probably wouldn't have an issue."

Fisher might not have heaps of film on Milroe, but he does know what the redshirt freshman is capable of producing. In 2019, Milroe, a native of Katy, attended A&M's camp and caught the eye of the Aggies' coach.

At one point, Fisher said the Aggies tried to convince Milroe to join the 12th Man but ultimately turned their attention elsewhere following the commitment of 2021 commit Eli Stowers. In place of Young, Milroe finished Saturday 4-for-9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown.

What makes Milroe dangerous is his ability to break free in space as a runner. Against the Razorbacks, he rushed for 91 yards on six carries, including scoring on a 77-yard run in the third quarter that reignited Alabama's offense.

"He's an outstanding player," Fisher said of Milroe. "Athletic, strong. [He can] throw it a mile ... very accurate that way, and then he's a tremendous athlete."

Last October, A&M pulled off the upset of the season against Saban and the Crimson Tide in a 41-38 finish at Kyle Field. Kickoff Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

