ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Man seen with gun prompts lockdown of Upstate school

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453Sxb_0iKZW8H500

A suspect is in custody after a report of a suspicious person prompted the lockdown of an Upstate school. The incident happened just before 3 PM Monday afternoon in Cherokee County. A witness reported seeing a man with a shotgun or rifle in the woods near Gaffney's Ewing Middle School.

The Gaffney Police Department says, Jamie Dale Patterson was located and they found a shotgun behind a house that his mother used to live in. Patterson is a previously convicted felon, so he was arrested and charged with a weapons violation.

The school lockdown was lifted shortly after he was taken into custody.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole furniture from an Upstate business in September. According to police, the incident occurred during the night of September 9 and 10 when an unknown suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
County
Cherokee County, SC
Gaffney, SC
Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

5 arrested after 450g of meth, psychedelic shroom grow found, deputies say

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested during a drug bust at a home in Laurens. Deputies said on Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 Candra Drive. After investigation, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of meth, and various other substances were seized and will be sent to SLED for analysis.
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Reward increase in fatal shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the increase in reward money Wednesday following a fatal shooting. Police said family members have provided an additional $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest for the death of Leonard Lyles, III. We previously reported that officials and family members offered a $5,000 reward […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Upstate#Ewing Middle School
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WSPA 7News

17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters

SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy