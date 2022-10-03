Man seen with gun prompts lockdown of Upstate school

A suspect is in custody after a report of a suspicious person prompted the lockdown of an Upstate school. The incident happened just before 3 PM Monday afternoon in Cherokee County. A witness reported seeing a man with a shotgun or rifle in the woods near Gaffney's Ewing Middle School.

The Gaffney Police Department says, Jamie Dale Patterson was located and they found a shotgun behind a house that his mother used to live in. Patterson is a previously convicted felon, so he was arrested and charged with a weapons violation.

The school lockdown was lifted shortly after he was taken into custody.