Sioux Falls, SD

Lincoln enters top-5 in South Dakota volleyball media poll: Where everyone landed

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfBIA_0iKZW7OM00

Sioux Falls Lincoln entered the top 5 in the Class AA volleyball media poll following a 2-0 week that featured a win over then-No. 4 Huron. Huron fell out of the poll as Jefferson moved up one spot to No. 4.

Burke continued to climb in Class B, swapping spots with Northwestern as it moved up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 3, 2022. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (8) 8-1 64 1

2. O'Gorman (6) 11-3 61 2

3. Harrisburg 12-2 43 3

4. S.F. Jefferson 7-3 24 5

5. S.F. Lincoln 11-4 17 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (12-5) 4

Last week:Sioux Falls Washington jumps to No. 1 in Class AA volleyball poll: Here's where each team landed

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (14) 15-4 70 1

2. Dakota Valley 13-5 55 2

3. Wagner 18-2 37 3

4. Canton 14-1 23 4

5. Platte-Geddes 15-4 11 5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (20-5) 7, Elkton-Lake Benton (17-2) 5, Miller (19-2) 2

Previously:Jefferson, Wagner enter top-5 in Class AA, A high school volleyball media polls

CLASS B

1. Warner (14) 25-2 70 1

2. Chester Area 16-5 51 2

3. Burke 22-3 37 4

4. Northwestern 14-8 33 3

5. Wolsey-Wessington 16-3 18 5

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

