Events: ACL and the Red River Showdown are not the only things happening this weekend
🎉ACL Weekend 1 The iconic Austin City Limits music festival kicks off its first weekend this Friday, headliners include The Chicks, Flume, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and P!nk. Be sure to stay hydrated if you are attending the festival and avoid the area at night to stay clear of traffic! All day Friday-Sunday |📍Zilker Park 🍷 Fareground Food and Wine Festival
Freaky Floats and other Austin food & drink news
What's new in Austin food & drink this week:
Airport braces for high traffic this month with ACL and F1 drawing in travelers
With major entertainment events slated for October, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is gearing up for a busy month. Artists and music lovers are set to pack into Zilker Park for The Austin City Limits Music Festival in the coming two weekends. Following that, Formula One will bring racing fans to the Circuit of the Americas. For those two events, the airport is anticipating high passenger days with 30,000 or more people departing flights. ABIA recommends arriving at least two and a half hours in advance for domestic flights on those days. For ACL, it's expected on both Sundays of the festival along with the Monday and Tuesday after. The F1-driven high passenger days are expected on Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 23-26.
Setting the stage for safety at ACL
Remember that ticket you and hundreds of thousands of others bought to get into this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park? Well it turns out it guarantees you a lot more than just music this year. "By purchasing a ticket, you agree to submit to a full body pat down and magnetometer screening before entry," says the festival's website, which goes on to add, "Persons that refuse to comply with the search will be refused entry to the event." It's all part of a safety and security plan festival organizers say they're working on 24/7 that changes every day. "We work closely with the City of Austin to continually evaluate our security measures , both seen and unseen,to ensure the safety of everyone in the park," said one festival organizer.
Environmentalists fight plan for lakeside high rises
By Daniel Van Oudenaren When former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson created the Town Lake Beautification Committee in 1971, she hardly could have imagined the scale of the development that would one day take place along the banks of the waterway that would later be renamed for her. Johnson’s vision for the lake began with a visit to London in 1971 alongside Ann Butler, the wife of then mayor Roy Butler. During a stroll along the Thames Path, a verdant trail in the heart of London, Johnson wondered whether they could create something like it in Austin. Thus was born the idea for the 10-mile trail that today is named for the Butlers, as well as a pavilion and other amenities. The effort restored vegetation and breathed civic life into Austin’s south shore, which had been an unbuildable, deforested floodplain prior to the construction of Longhorn Dam in 1960. Johnson’s committee “raised funds to plant hundreds of trees along the banks of the lake and spent years beautifying the trail,” according to a 2011 resolution of the City Council.
Austin rents nearly double in a year and are now in the top 5 nationwide
While searching for a place to live, Austin renters will face monthly rates of nearly $3,000, a recent guide from rental marketplace Dwellsy shows. The median rent in August this year was $2,930, a more than 86% increase since August 2021. That’s $820 more than the nationwide median asking rent in August and puts Austin just below the Bay Area, Boston and New York for large cities with the most expensive asking rent. “Within this group, Austin, TX stands out for the highest increases in asking rent, which has nearly doubled since this time last year,” the study notes. Outside of those large cities, however, others are seeing even higher rent spikes. Metro areas that ranked above Austin in one-year increases include those like Kansas City, MO with a 112% change in rent since last August and Tucson, AZ with a 124% change.
Weekend events: Festivals and fall fun
Saturday 🍁 Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch Usher in the much-awaited fall weather with a day trip to this quaint farm, complete with a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and more! 10 a.m - 7 p.m. | Barton Springs Farm ☕️ Austin Coffee Festival
8 Austin people make the Forbes 400 list
The new list is out from Forbes. Here are the Austin, or in some cases, Austin-ish, people on it:1. Elon Musk, $251B, technology (various locations, primarily Austin)16. Michael Dell, $50B, technology86. Robert Smith, $8B, private equity (Vista Equity located here but he may reside in Florida)99. Joe Gebbia, $7.6B, Airbnb202. Tito Beveridge, $5B, beverages234. Joe Liemandt, $4.5B, software252. Thai Lee, $4.2B, IT369. John Paul DeJoria, $2.9B, hair care, beveragesClick here to read the complete list on Forbes.
'Popup photographer' brings a professional approach to Lady Bird Lake passers by
Nicklaus Pereksta says he loves photographing enthusiastic people, and it’s why his latest gig offering pictures to people out on Lady Bird Lake’s hike and bike trail is going smoothly. He sets up his gear on the Pfluger pedestrian bridge and puts out a sign: Photos, $10.“Overwhelmingly, this has been a really positive experience,” Pereksta said. “I get excited when I wake up in the morning and I can't wait to go to work.”Bikers and joggers are excited about it too. On the pedestrian bridge leading to downtown Thursday morning, a man on an e-bike rode up and posed,...
College grads can't satisfy talent pools for Central Texas jobs so companies are looking elsewhere
As Central Texas sees company relocations and expansions, there’s a demand for talent. But what are companies doing as the typical pipelines aren’t filling the needed slots like they used to? That topic came up during the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association annual conference and expo this week. KXAN reports that semiconductor chips manufacturer Applied Materials noted that their needs now extend beyond partnerships with four-year schools like The University of Texas at Austin. So filling in those gaps is key, especially as Samsung brings a $17 billion facility to Taylor and the CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Biden in August could ramp up chipmaking locally.
1923 Lake Austin mansion demolition request pitting preservationists and some neighbors against owner and city preservation office
By Jonathan Lee The Planning Commission was split Tuesday on whether to help save an eclectic lakefront estate from demolition by zoning it historic amid concerns over tax breaks and the likelihood that a previous owner participated in segregation as a business owner. The property in question, known as the Delisle House, is located at 2002 Scenic Drive in Tarrytown. The main house, with Spanish and Modern influences, was built in 1923 by Raymond Delisle, an optician. A Gothic Revival accessory apartment was built in 1946. The current owner applied to demolish the structures in order to build a new home.' Historic preservationists, for their part, overwhelmingly support historic zoning, which would preserve the buildings in perpetuity. The Historic Landmark Commission unanimously voted to initiate historic zoning in July, citing architectural significance, landscape features and association to historic figures. City staffers recommend historic zoning, calling both structures one-of-a-kind examples of vernacular architecture.
Parks, retail and residential spaces are part of San Marcos' Gas Lamp District plans
A mixed-use development that will sit on about 400 acres could be coming to a rapidly growing San Marcos. Real estate investment company Walton Global Holdings LLC and developer Majestic Realty Co. have received approvals from the city and Hays County to build east of I-35, on Centerpoint Road. The plan involves an industrial park that’s been dubbed “Project Thin Mint.” The Austin Business Journal reports that company executives shared plans to start construction in 2024 on two buildings totaling about 200,000 square feet, and the site could be more than 2 million square feet someday. These plans come as San Marcos plays a key role as a possible economic powerhouse in the budding Austin-San Antonio metroplex.
Austonia is hiring a newsletter editor
Help us find our editor!Austonia, a for-profit Austin digital media company, is looking for the right person for a new position as newsletter editor.Are you an innovator who wants to work exclusively in digital media and push the boundaries? Do you have 3+ years in digital, broadcast, print or agency work? This could be the opportunity for you.In two years we’ve created a place in the Austin media landscape, and we’re looking for people who can move us toward the front.AM email newsletter, 22,500+ daily subscribersAustonia.com, reaching 250,000+ users/monthSocial media, 50,000+ followersSuccess in this role is based on skills: an...
New champagne and caviar lounge comes to the Fairmont and other Austin food and drink updates
Austin is filled with new restaurants and bars opening or expansions of well-loved local chains. Whether you're looking for a new place to grab a drink or are curious about which diner holds the crown as the best in Texas, this is the latest on the capital city's dining and drinking scene. Room 725 Champagne & CaviarFriday kicked off this semi-private lounge at Fairmont Austin. Promising a selection of Osetra caviar, exquisite champagne, live music and pre-embargo cigars, this space is primed for a luxurious evening. Reservations are required and it's open Fridays and Saturdays from 6-11 p.m.Kelly's Irish PubThe...
Fueled by the appeal of space and privacy, more built-to-rent homes are coming to the Austin area
An Arizona home builder, NexMetro Communities, plans to establish a neighborhood by the name of Avilla Rio Oaks in Liberty Hill, north of Austin. But there will be no homes for sale. 260 single-family rental homes will sit in the 25-acre development.NexMetro has put forth two other projects near Austin, one in Liberty Hill and another in Georgetown. In total, the company is investing $164 million in the Austin metro with 634 rental homes across three communities. In a press release on the first two communities, Jason Flory, managing director for NexMetro Communities' Austin Division, described the Austin area...
Here are 7 'mid-price' Austin home listings in the $600,000s
Wareham Ln, Circle C, $608,0003 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,984SQFTListing: Opendoor BrokerageFalcon Head Blvd, Bee Cave area, $610,0003 BR, 2 BA, 1,462 SQFTListing: Moreland PropertiesStar Jasmine Dr, Mueller area, $615,0004 BR, 3 BA, 1,878 SQFTListing: COMPASSKenosha Pass, Oak Hill, $621,0004 BR, 2 BA, 2,219 SQFTListing: YOUR REAL ESTATE DREAM TEAMFt. Branch Blvd, East Austin, $634,9002 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,099 SQFTListing: JP & AssociatesW 49 1/2 St, Rosedale, $635,0003 BR, 1 BA, 1,058 SQFTListing: Central Metro RealtyAloysia Dr, Shady Hollow, $649,9004 BR, 2.5BA, 2,087SQFTListing: Off Key Real Estate
The driving range of EVs is limited. These UT researchers are working to address it.
Someday, electric vehicles could go distances fit for road trips across Texas. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, who have previously made strides in the lithium-ion battery industry, have developed a new electrode for such batteries that could draw greater power and allow faster charging. So far, the research has looked at just a single type of battery electrode and is in its early stages. But it offers exciting potential as some buyers consider driving range an important factor when making the switch to an EV or picking one. Tesla’s Model Y being produced out of Giga Texas, for example, offers an estimated 330-mile range, which is lower than what many have become accustomed to in gas-powered vehicles.
UT Austin makes list of nation's Top 25 Party Schools
College ratings site Niche.com has released its 2023 Top Party School rankings. One Texas college made the list: the University of Texas at Austin. Longhorns know how to party with the best, apparently. But anyone who's spent time on the Forty Acres may wonder why the ranking was so low. Here's the complete list:
ATX Cocina team expands with new Austin restaurant concept now open
The operators behind ATX Cocina are serving up more Mexican dishes with the recent opening of Bulevar in Northwest Austin, featuring wood-grilled meats and plenty of drinks.Partners Larry Foles and Guy Villavaso have teamed up again for a restaurant with a variety of "masa, meat and margs." The menu has appetizers like machete and queso and dinner dishes that include duck mole, roast chicken and wood-grilled meats like a Berkshire Tomahawk pork chop. Kevin Taylor, the executive chef at Bulevar, noted that he was raised in a family-operated Mexican kitchen and learned to cook with locals during trips to Mexico....
A mortgage banker walks us through the math on purchasing a 'mid-price' Austin home
So you want to buy a house?To anyone trying to get on the "housing ladder," it's been a discouraging couple of years as prices skyrocketed in a market crowded with buyers bidding against each other for just about any available home.Things may be calming down, with the Austin Board of REALTORS reporting fewer sales and more available homes this summer.Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, from around 3% to well over 6% on a 30-year fixed rate loan, getting even more of a bump this week after the Federal Reserve raised bank rates on Wednesday.So how...
