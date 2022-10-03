ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas first responders, family gather to mourn loss of Austin police officer

By Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
First responders from across Central Texas gathered on Monday for the funeral and final honors of senior Austin police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who died in a motorcycle accident last month.

Hundreds of city, county, and state law enforcement officers, medical first responders and firefighters attended the funeral at Hill Country Bible Church in North Austin, along with several local government officials.

Martin received full military-style honors during the event, which effectively turned the location's parking lot into an impressive display of more than 50 motorcycles, hundreds of police vehicles, a helicopter flyover and several fire trucks alongside rows upon rows of active duty police personnel.

Shortly after two trumpeters sounded taps and the Austin Police Pipe and Drum Corps performed "Amazing Grace," Martin's badge number, 5940, was retired by order of Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon.

In his eulogy, Chacon reflected on Martin's 16-year career, which included a long stint with the Motor Division enforcing traffic laws and making DWI arrests.

"Please understand that we lose more people in this community every year to traffic fatalities than we do violent crime. That is what makes his work even more impressive and important," Chacon said. "It's a cruel irony that he would ultimately lose his life in a traffic incident."

Shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 23, Martin was on his way home from working a night shift when he and his police motorcycle were involved in a crash at Texas 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill, police have said.

Martin was 54. He is survived by his wife, three adult children, his parents and a granddaughter.

Martin made nearly 1,800 DWI arrests throughout his career, second-most of any Austin officer in the department's history, Chacon said. Martin holds the record for the most DWI arrests in a year with 355 in 2012 as well as the single night record with five DWI arrests.

"That statistic alone is staggering, because I know personally how much work goes into a single DWI arrest," Chacon said. "And the fact that he could do that many in one shift just showed what an incredibly hard worker he was."

Aside from Martin's work, his daughters, MaryJo and Ashley, painted a picture of a supportive soccer dad who always had advice to give, a joke to make and a dream of someday hunting for North America's elusive Bigfoot.

Photos throughout the funeral showed Martin in his transition from a kid with a bowl cut in the 1970s to a St. Mary's University student dressed as a Hooter's girl for Halloween to a member of the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 20 years, and as a husband and father who raised a family in Liberty Hill while serving in law enforcement since 2006.

"He was my fearless leader. No matter how scary the path was, I knew I could follow him," Ashley said. "I called him Pop because it rhymes with cop, and he was my Cop Pop. He taught me to stand up for what I believe in and never back down. He was a stubborn man, and I am now a stubborn woman."

MaryJo remembered her dad being there for every awards banquet, congratulating her after theater performances, acting as a history tutor and, of course, roaming along the sidelines at each of her soccer games.

At a recent match, a large cohort of motorcycle officers attended in Martin's place to see MaryJo play.

"Part of me is still waiting to see him pull up in our driveway, to see him make himself a snack and turn on the TV, to see his goofy smile," MaryJo said. "I'd give anything to tell him how much he really meant to me."

Martin will be laid to rest Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Abilene at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are being accepted through a fundraiser via Austin's Cops for Charities. The 100 Club of Central Texas has created a survivor fund for Martin's family and is accepting donations.

#Austin Police#Texas State#Central Texas#First Responders#Hill Country Bible Church#The Austin Police Pipe#Drum Corps#The Motor Division#Dwi
