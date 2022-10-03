Hypocrisy thy name is Herschel ... U.S. Senate hopeful invokes Jesus to attack trans youth

A Jesus who doesn’t recognize one of His children is a Jesus this believer doesn’t recognize.

Herschel Walker, the virtue signaler, is again trying to stir up the culture warriors ahead of his U.S. Senate election against Raphael Warnock. Recently, at a campaign stop in North Georgia, Walker stumped against transgender youth and revealed a warped vision of the Christian Savior.

“When I get to heaven, I want the Lord to recognize me,” Walker told attendees. “Because I can tell you right now, they’re telling the young kids in school, you can be a boy tomorrow even if you’re a girl. But I want the young kids to know, you go to heaven. Jesus may not recognize you. Because he made you a boy. He made you a girl. Why are we talking about things like that?”

I’m far from a Scripture scholar, but the Jesus I have come to know over my lifetime is compassionate, merciful and loving. He does not turn His back on those who embrace him, be they lepers or prostitutes as described in the gospels or transgender individuals or other targets of political derision in society today.

Many strive to live by the acronym mantra WWJD - What would Jesus do? One answer is to seek understanding and to show grace to others. Walker has asked for and received grace for so many challenges and difficulties in his life, yet he will show none toward others? For someone so devout, Walker seems unfamiliar with the "Prayer of St. Francis".

Walker's take on Jesus is disturbing; that Walker wields it as a political cudgel is offensive. For some time now, America’s evangelicals have shown a willingness to bend on their principles to support political candidates they see as champions for a narrow set of “Christian” values.

I experience it in my own church, and I recognize it in what I hear and read about others. Standing against behaviors and practices that run contrary to beliefs is commendable; remaining silent when an influential person, such as Walker, manipulates those ethos to divide people and burnish his political bonafides is unacceptable.

Perhaps Jesus would recognize Walker’s tropes and the embrace of it by believers as un-Christian-like behavior. I won’t presume to speak for the Lord. One thing I am sure of: Jesus knows — and loves — all his children, and to suggest otherwise shows ignorance and spitefulness.

Vox 2.0: Trying to reason with the hurricane season ...

Savannah was once again "Dodge City" in relation to the latest tropical cyclone to threaten our shores. Hurricane Ian passed us so far out to sea only the surfers and grocery store shelf stockers noticed.

This latest brush got me to thinking: In a situation like Ian where we don't have to evacuate, what is the one must-have item ahead of the storm? Batteries? Propane? Beer and wine?

Lest we forget last week's Vox 2.0 ... with the opening of the fall event season with Jazz Fest at Forsyth Park, we asked what parks, venues or other spaces other than Forsyth would you like to see used for cultural and community events and why?

Here's what you told us:

"I love Daffin Park and would love to see more events staged there."

"Other smaller parks or squares certainly could be used for neighborhood events."

"Who remembers Savannah Cultural Arts 'KidsCo' using Grayson Stadium for an outdoor theatre production of 'Charlie Brown' in the 1980s?"

"Anyone besides me remember when the July 4th fireworks show was held at Memorial Stadium? I mean, obviously football season is out for any venture but is it used any other time of the year?"

— Written by Opinion Columnist Adam Van Brimmer. Contact him at avanbrimmer@SavannahNow.com and follow him on Twitter @SavannahOpinion.