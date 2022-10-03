ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Coyote rescued from Jurupa Valley school restroom

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
An unusual visitor was rescued Monday morning from a Jurupa Valley middle school.

A coyote scurried its way onto the Mission Middle School campus before staff cornered it into a restroom and called Riverside County Animal Services shortly before 9 a.m.

Staff named the four-legged visitor "Wile E" before animal services removed the coyote, believed to be about 9 months old, from the school and then released him back into the wild in an area where officials said he was unlikely to return to the campus.

“We are pleased that this incident was smooth and all the children were OK and we were able to get the coyote back to its more natural habitat,” said Animal Services Director Erin Gettis.

School staff said they had spotted the coyote several times in recent weeks, but they had not seen it enter the campus before Monday.

Riverside County Animal Services said in a statement that a lot of interactions with wildlife are going to occur in the area because people live adjacent to natural, open spaces.

"It’s becoming more and more difficult to relocate them with all the development and new homes," an animal services officer said in a YouTube video documenting the coyote's Monday morning adventure.

The phenomenon is not unique to Southern California... or coyotes.

Last month, two young mountain lions joined The Living Desert from the Oakland Zoo — including one that was rescued from a Northern California high school earlier this summer.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

