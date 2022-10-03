ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral residents persevere without electricity six days after Hurricane Ian

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
Throughout the city of Cape Coral, residents are experiencing life without power.

At a typical house on Hancock Bridge Parkway, a wheelbarrow burns, filled with ash and burnt wood, pots and pans closely located to it.

This is the home of Anna Hennessey, who has been living for six days without electricity.

After Hurricane Ian, her house is full, including her children, parents, and friends whose home became temporarily uninhabitable.

There's 12 people in her house, and they all share a bathroom.

"We are getting weary," Hennessey said.

LCEC’s Communications team has advised Cape Coral officials that they have restored power to approximately 5,000 customers. And LCEC announced they plan to have power restored to 95% of their power grid by Oct. 8. LCEC reports they have 2,000-person team dedicated to the restoration.

Hennessey has been cooking using her grill but will soon lose that option as her propane tank empties.

"We're going to end up cooking that way because this (tank) is running out of propane, and I don't even know where to get more," Hennessey said.

She used to live in Okinawa, Japan, and experienced several tropical storms and hurricanes.

"Nothing like this at all," Hennessey said. "Like, we were on a small island and you would think that it would have been under, but we never were without power, maybe a couple hours. This is the worst I've ever seen it."

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

