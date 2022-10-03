Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
wtvy.com
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting. Police say they received a call to the Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. An investigation revealed that an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument may have...
elba-clipper.com
Elba Police arrest murder suspect
Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week. Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
wdhn.com
Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO
ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
wtvy.com
Body found in Coffee County sparks murder investigation
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the county road 117 home near Ariton after receiving a report of an unresponsive person. 37-year-old Melanie Amber Dorrill was pronounced dead...
Troy Messenger
TPD searching for robbery suspect
The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in an on-going robbery investigation. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said on Monday Oct. 3 at approximately 8:45 p.m. the TPD responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and U.S. Highway 231 North. Officers made contact with employees along with several customers who described a tall slim black male wearing a black pull over, gray ripped jeans, black face mask and Nike Jordan’s. The suspect was armed with a hand-gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
wdhn.com
Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
wtvy.com
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
wdhn.com
Elderly man arrested, accused of rape, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation, a 71-year-old Dothan man has been arrested and charged with rape. Albert Smith III, of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with rape in the first degree. Smith is accused of having forced sexual contact with a victim without their consent. On October...
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wdhn.com
Four suspects charged with robbery of restaurant: DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has charged four suspects in relation to BTJ Wing’s restaurant robbery. On Wednesday, September 28th, DPD responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. The individuals became aggressive with the employees of the establishment and started destroying property.
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Charged with Rape
On Tuesday, 10/4/2022, Dothan Police Department began investigating a rape allegation that occurred in the 1000 block of Cabot Street. As a result of the investigation, Investigators developed sufficient evidence to charge Albert Smith III with Rape First Degree. Smith is alleged to have forced sexual contact with the victim without the victim’s consent.
wtvy.com
WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is addressing the media Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 a.m. to provide information regarding the shooting investigation at the Enterprise Walmart. Watch the press conference that reveals new information in the investigation above. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the...
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
wdhn.com
Dothan fugitive arrested in capital murder investigation, one suspect still at large, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— On October 4, the U.S Marshals, along with the Dothan Police Department made a fourth arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states. In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in...
wtvy.com
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
wdhn.com
Dothan man charged with domestic violence and kidnapping of a female
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have arrested and charged a man after an altercation with a female. DPD responded to a complaint call on Monday at the 2100 Block of Montgomery Highway that a male threatened a female with a gun. Officers talked with the female victim who...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Dothan diamond theft, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two suspects in the Dothan diamond theft case have been arrested in Baldwin County. According to DPD, an alert deputy in Baldwin County pulled over a vehicle that matched the description given by DPD. The vehicle was occupied by Colby Allen Ladnier, and Alberto Esquivel II, both of Houston, TX.
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted. Updated: 4 hours ago. He faces six counts, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal whose office led the investigations. Bright...
