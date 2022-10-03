Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Department Gives Back to The Town On 2nd Village Appreciation Night
ALTHOUGH THE SUN WILL GO DOWN AT 6, YOU MAY STILL SEE A BRIGHT SKY WELL AFTER IN OWEGO TOMORROW. THE STAGE IS SET FOR THE OWEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOLD THEIR 2ND VILLAGE APPRECIATION NIGHT THIS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7TH. A BIG BONFIRE WILL START THE SHOW AT 6 PM...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endwell Man Honored with Pool Dedication
Ray Vanderpoel worked as the Park Manager for the Town of Union for over 35 years and today that hard work was recognized. Highland Park Pool in Endwell was renamed this morning to the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Center. "I'm just so honored that they thought about me to do something...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Employee Donates Hand-Crafted Table and Chairs
For Windsor School District maintenance worker Robert Villecco, the Weeks Elementary library holds a lot of special memories. “I went to this school through all of elementary school and I remember as a little kid coming to this little nook and reading my first books.”. The tables and chairs were...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Organizations Hosting Clothing Drive
Several organizations in Endicott are banding together to host a clothing drive. Little Italy Endicott, the Endicott Fire Department, and the Endicott Rotary will be hosting a clothing drive. The clothes that are needed are hats, scarves, gloves, and socks. These are for both children and adults. The collected items...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: October 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, four Endicott School boys have been placed on probation for one year, after they were caught shooting craps at Ideal Park. Several people gathered at the Central Fire Station in Johnson City yesterday to listen...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Binghamton Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man wanted on a weapons charge. The office says it is looking for Craig Sanders. His last known address was 22 North Street in Binghamton. He's wanted on a Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree charge. Sanders is described...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nineveh Man Sentenced to Jail for Failure to Register
The Broome County District Attorney says a Nineveh man has been sentenced to prison after he failed to provide his address. Casey L. Lyons was sentenced to one year in county jail after he pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with New York State Sex Offender Registration Act. The district...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Man Sentenced to Three Years in State Prison
A Johnson City man will spend the next three years in jail. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Kevin C. Cochrane, 33, pleaded guilty to Attempted Use of a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance. Cochrane was sentenced to three years in state prison...
