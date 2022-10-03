ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endwell Man Honored with Pool Dedication

Ray Vanderpoel worked as the Park Manager for the Town of Union for over 35 years and today that hard work was recognized. Highland Park Pool in Endwell was renamed this morning to the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Center. "I'm just so honored that they thought about me to do something...
ENDWELL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Windsor Employee Donates Hand-Crafted Table and Chairs

For Windsor School District maintenance worker Robert Villecco, the Weeks Elementary library holds a lot of special memories. “I went to this school through all of elementary school and I remember as a little kid coming to this little nook and reading my first books.”. The tables and chairs were...
WINDSOR, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Organizations Hosting Clothing Drive

Several organizations in Endicott are banding together to host a clothing drive. Little Italy Endicott, the Endicott Fire Department, and the Endicott Rotary will be hosting a clothing drive. The clothes that are needed are hats, scarves, gloves, and socks. These are for both children and adults. The collected items...
ENDICOTT, NY
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 5, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, four Endicott School boys have been placed on probation for one year, after they were caught shooting craps at Ideal Park. Several people gathered at the Central Fire Station in Johnson City yesterday to listen...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nineveh Man Sentenced to Jail for Failure to Register

The Broome County District Attorney says a Nineveh man has been sentenced to prison after he failed to provide his address. Casey L. Lyons was sentenced to one year in county jail after he pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with New York State Sex Offender Registration Act. The district...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Sentenced to Three Years in State Prison

A Johnson City man will spend the next three years in jail. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Kevin C. Cochrane, 33, pleaded guilty to Attempted Use of a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance. Cochrane was sentenced to three years in state prison...
JOHNSON CITY, NY

