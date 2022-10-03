Read full article on original website
Related
Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking
When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9
Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Houston Oilers tribute pickup truck a centerpiece of auto auction coming to NRG
HOUSTON – A “Houston Oilers Tribute” pickup truck will be up for auction in Houston this month. Owned by a lifelong, born and raised Houstonian, the 1980 Chevrolet K10 was originally won in a raffle in the Astrodome in March of 1980 and was a limited-edition tribute to the Houston Oilers and legendary coach Bum Phillips, according to auto auction house Barrett Jackson.
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's what to know about the Texas Renaissance Festival's 48th season
The Texas Renaissance Festival will return for its 48th season Oct. 8. (Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival) The Texas Renaissance festival is returning for its 48th season for eight weekends this fall with a few new attractions, ticket deals and themed weekends. Dates: Oct. 8-Nov. 27 (Sat.-Sun., Thanksgiving Friday) Time: 9...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?
If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTSA
DPS: Two East Texas fugitives added to 10 most wanted lists
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding two more names to its Top 10 Most Wanted Lists. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill and 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring.
Woman Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Woodlands (Woodlands, TX)
According to the police, a pedestrian accident was reported on Sunday night in The Woodlands. The officials stated that a female victim was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on [..]
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUND IN NEW CANEY
This dog showed up at my house off 1485 west and Kidd cemetery rd. A contact number is 832-716-3155. I was hoping to find a new home or her family.
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
Margaritaville takes over Galveston-area beach club and RV resort bringing major renovations
Heads up, Parrotheads! There's a new Margaritaville option coming soon, bringing a new 'Texas-sized' swimming pool.
Alleged drunk driver loses control, rams truck into Katy home with family of 7, HCSO says
The homeowner says two of his sons were watching TV when the truck slammed through their living room.
Outsider.com
567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0