WLUC
Silver Samplers tour art galleries in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette seniors explored art galleries downtown Thursday. The Marquette Senior Center hosts the Silver Sampler program, an outdoor recreation program. The group explores the area through activities like hiking, kayaking, and snowshoeing. Thursday, the group toured art galleries and murals in downtown Marquette. Stops along the walk included places like the Marquette Arts and Culture Center, The Gallery, and Wintergreen Hill.
WLUC
US-41 Marquette Township corridor native planting project underway
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township, in partnership with the Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD), Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC), Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began a pilot project, planting native wildflowers and grasses on a portion of the US-41/M-28 corridor. The project consists of a 0.3-acre area east...
WLUC
DNR asking for information in barrel-dumping incident in Marquette County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. A small release of chemical substances...
WLUC
For the Love of Cupcakes offering sweet deals for 6th anniversary
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba bakery has a sweet deal for you today on its sixth anniversary. For the Love of Cupcakes is offering $1 cupcakes and cookie dough bombs until its doors close at 5:00 p.m. Kelli Van Ginhoven reflects on the ups and downs of being a...
WLUC
Feeding America will be in Marquette County Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be taking place in Ishpeming on Thursday. It will be located at North Iron Church at 910 Palms Avenue. Food distribution is set to take place beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that all that attend remain in their vehicle.
WLUC
Escanaba’s St. Vincent de Paul to host garage sale Thursday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent de Paul provides several services to the Escanaba community. “It’s going out to your neighbors that don’t have the benefits that all of us have that have had a job,” said Terry Saunders, a deacon at the Catholic church. In addition...
WLUC
Drifa Brewing holds American IPA Challenge
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing Company in Marquette held its American IPA Competition Wednesday evening. The event is a fundraiser for Drifa as it’s purchasing a new brite tank. The competition Wednesday night also included live music, a silent auction and the Dia De Los Tacos food truck....
wnmufm.org
October mobile food pantries scheduled
MARQUETTE, MI— Feeding America West Michigan is bringing mobile food pantries to several areas of the Upper Peninsula this month. Residents dealing with food insecurity may pick up produce, baked goods, and dairy products at the drive-through events. Proof of income is not needed to get food, but participants will have to affirm they need it.
WLUC
Camp Cannabis organizers remind you what’s permitted inside festival grounds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s high time for the Upper Peninsula’s first-ever marijuana consumption event. You can roll into Tourist Park in Marquette for Camp Cannabis on October 7-8. The Fire Station CEOs/Camp Cannabis organizers Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber talk about the festival lineup and destigmatizing cannabis...
WLUC
Rotary clubs team up to improve Hurley Park in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rotarians and community members came together in south Marquette for a ribbon cutting at Hurley Park Tuesday. Marquette’s three Rotary clubs all came together to fundraise for the playground and they received a matching district grant. The Rotary groups raised more than $27,000 for the...
WLUC
Marquette County recognized for justice system innovation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has received the Rural Justice Advisory Council Community Innovation Award. It highlights three programs within the county. The first is Marquette’s Public Defender’s Office. It’s working to help defendants access behavioral health services. “Over the last year, we’ve added a staff...
WLUC
NMU has two CCHA Players of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Week for the games of October 1-2 and four student-athletes from three different programs have been recognized. Austen Swankler of Bowling Green was named Forward of the Week, while Logan Stein of Ferris State was the Goaltender of the Week. Northern Michigan’s Aiden Gallacher and Joey Larson were selected Defenseman and Rookie of the Week, respectively.
WLUC
Ishpeming senior center prepares for upcoming blood drive
MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The recently finished Multi-Purpose Senior Center in Ishpeming is welcoming community members to a blood drive Friday. The blood drive is in partnership with the Ishpeming Lions Club and the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The senior center opened last July and the Center’s Executive Director, Ashley Roberts said they’re excited to be the host of events like the drive.
WLUC
Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins
SANDS TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Plastic bags do not go in curbside recycling bins. When the bags are recycled curbside, they get caught in equipment and must be manually removed. This results in the bags being thrown away rather than recycled. The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority says that...
WLUC
Ishpeming students invite community to haunted trail
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Aspen Ridge school are setting up for their second annual haunted trail. The trail will run for two days. You can come on Wednesday Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 28. The attraction will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The first hour is designated for children 12 and under. Aspen Ridge Middle School Teacher, Kurt Corcoran says hours after 5:00 p.m. will be for kids over 12.
WLUC
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
wnmufm.org
Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
WLUC
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ishpeming men are in jail after an armed robbery Monday night. Two victims are expected to be OK, police say. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were called to the alley behind 427 W. Empire St. at 7:24 p.m. Monday. Police found a 20-year-old Ishpeming man with a cut on his forearm from a knife. He also had been pepper sprayed.
WLUC
Gwinn residents come together to support local VFW
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - VFW Post 5670 is in need of a new roof before winter. Members are currently holding a fundraiser. You can donate $40 dollars for a ceiling tile. The money will go toward shingles for the roof. The post is located at 54 N. Mitchell St. in Gwinn.
WLUC
Marquette, NICE school districts report consistent student numbers on count day
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first count day of the school year for districts across the state happened Wednesday. It’s a critical day for smaller districts, as schools receive $9,150 per student from the state. Superintendents for the Marquette Area Public Schools and NICE Community Schools both say the districts are anticipating student counts to remain consistent.
