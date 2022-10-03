ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Aspen Ridge school are setting up for their second annual haunted trail. The trail will run for two days. You can come on Wednesday Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 28. The attraction will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The first hour is designated for children 12 and under. Aspen Ridge Middle School Teacher, Kurt Corcoran says hours after 5:00 p.m. will be for kids over 12.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO