Melbourne, Florida is a great place for a romantic holiday, whether it’s for a week or just one night, thanks to its warm weather, gorgeous beaches, and breathtaking ocean vistas. Explore the stunning botanical gardens filled with blooming flowers and shaded trees as you meander through Historic Downtown Melbourne, which is brimming with lovely old buildings, art galleries, and museums. Spend the morning watching dolphins or learning to sail, then spend the afternoon celebrating your love in private at one of these wonderful places.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO