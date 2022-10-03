ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Palm Bay, FL
City
Merritt Island, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hialeah, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Rockledge, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
travelyouman.com

The 15 Best Melbourne Beach Florida Restaurants

Melbourne, Florida is a great place for a romantic holiday, whether it’s for a week or just one night, thanks to its warm weather, gorgeous beaches, and breathtaking ocean vistas. Explore the stunning botanical gardens filled with blooming flowers and shaded trees as you meander through Historic Downtown Melbourne, which is brimming with lovely old buildings, art galleries, and museums. Spend the morning watching dolphins or learning to sail, then spend the afternoon celebrating your love in private at one of these wonderful places.
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Heroin#Shoplifting#Presumed Innocent#Barbara Ann#Florida Height Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Crew-5 launch forecast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologist Eric Burris is in the Weather Lab, tracking the weather for theCrew-5 launch happening Wednesday. Get the latest above.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy