Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
American flag found in Florida river after Hurricane Ian now flies high above water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. flag now flies high and dry above the St. Johns River after it was rescued from the swollen river by Central Florida deputies during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing its deputies rescuing the...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Police: Central Florida mayor hit man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
INDIALANTIC, Fla. — A Central Florida mayor has been accused of hitting another man during Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. According to Indialantic police, David Berkman, who is mayor of Indialantic, was in Orlando Park in Indialantic assisting with the cleanup efforts after the storm on Sept. 30. Another man...
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Melbourne Beach Florida Restaurants
Melbourne, Florida is a great place for a romantic holiday, whether it’s for a week or just one night, thanks to its warm weather, gorgeous beaches, and breathtaking ocean vistas. Explore the stunning botanical gardens filled with blooming flowers and shaded trees as you meander through Historic Downtown Melbourne, which is brimming with lovely old buildings, art galleries, and museums. Spend the morning watching dolphins or learning to sail, then spend the afternoon celebrating your love in private at one of these wonderful places.
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
spacecoastdaily.com
USA Gun Shows of Florida Event Set Saturday and Sunday at the Knights of Columbus in Malabar
Gun Show set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Knights of Columbus in Malabar. BREVARD COUNTY • MALABAR, FLORIDA – Do you love guns, ammo and firearm accessories? Then don’t miss this weekend’s USA Gun Shows of Florida event, set for Saturday and Sunday at the Knights of Columbus, located at 6725 Babcock Street SE in Malabar.
Skydiver dies after parachute malfunctions over Florida airport
Investigators are piecing together the moments that led up to the death of a skydiver Monday in Deland, Volusia County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Woman confesses to killing sister for flirting with her boyfriend on VALORANT
A woman in Florida has admitted to stabbing and killing her younger sister after supposedly learning her sister flirted with her boyfriend on VALORANT, according to a report from The Orlando Sentinel and The Daily Mail. Fatiha Marzan, 21, reportedly stabbed her younger sister Sayma Marzan, 20, multiple times in...
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
WESH
Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
fox35orlando.com
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
WESH
Crew-5 launch forecast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologist Eric Burris is in the Weather Lab, tracking the weather for theCrew-5 launch happening Wednesday. Get the latest above.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman arrested after striking man in the head with a beer bottle
A 73-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery after she hit a man with a beer bottle in Sebastian, Florida. The woman told the police that she was tired of being abused. The Sebastian Police Department received the call on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a...
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
Comments / 1