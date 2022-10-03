Read full article on original website
DVM 360
Spot and Purina partner to promote overall pet well-being
Discount through strategic partnership enables pets to receive nutrition they need and customizable insurance coverage options. Spot Pet Insurance and Purina have teamed up to offer eligible Purina subscribers a strategic partner Spot discount of up to 10% and a 10% multi-pet discount on all additional pets. "We are thrilled...
DVM 360
Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine to provide each veterinary student and faculty Butterfly iQ+ Vet probes
Setting students up for success while in the classroom and as they advance in their careers. Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company specializing in handheld, whole-body, multi-species diagnostic imaging, and Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, Texas, have expanded their partnership. TT has obtained additional Butterfly iQ+ Vet probes to assign each incoming veterinary student with for the remainder of their veterinary education.
DVM 360
Veterinary Dentistry Specialists in Chadds Ford, PA welcomes new clinical team members
Only US dentistry practice with board-certified veterinary dentist and board-certified veterinary anesthesiologist both working full-time. Veterinary Dentistry Specialists in Chadds Ford, PA, a full-service advanced dental care practice for companion animals, has added to its his clinical team to meet the post-COVID demand for services. According to a company release,1...
