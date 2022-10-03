Setting students up for success while in the classroom and as they advance in their careers. Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company specializing in handheld, whole-body, multi-species diagnostic imaging, and Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, Texas, have expanded their partnership. TT has obtained additional Butterfly iQ+ Vet probes to assign each incoming veterinary student with for the remainder of their veterinary education.

