Destin, FL

WEAR

Destin Seafood Festival returns this weekend after two year hiatus

DESTIN, Fla. -- After a two year hiatus, the Destin Seafood Festival is back. The festival is Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Event organizers say they heard feedback from locals about featuring more Destin restaurants...
WEAR

Pensacola cooler business helps Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Debbie Tracy said there is power in numbers. Tracy, the owner of Angel's Garden Gift Shop in Pensacola, partnered with Comeback Coolers, a non-profit group that delivers iceboxes of drinks to natural disaster victims. The Mississippi-based group began after a Hurricane Sally victim was offered a drink while sitting on her porch.
WEAR

WEAR CARES blood drive ends, but need remains

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla -- The WEAR Cares: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive ended, but the opportunity to help save lives has not. Though WEAR News anchors and crew, who traveled to Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Crestview on Oct. 6 to promote the drive are gone, the need for blood remains, according to Pat Michaels, OneBlood director of communications.
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
WEAR

Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
WEAR

Scholar Athlete: Hunter Allen, Baker High School

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are lots of reasons athletes become high achievers. This week's Scholar Athlete plays center for the Baker Gators, has the highest GPA on the team, and has a very special motivation for standing out on the field. Hunter Allen knows his town is watching, and...
