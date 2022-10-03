Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
First City Art Center hosts annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla -- First City Art Center is holding their 16th annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. This annual event supports over 40 local artist and gives attendees around 7,000 hand-blown glass and hand-thrown clay pumpkins to choose from and purchase. Each pumpkin is created by...
WEAR
Destin Seafood Festival returns this weekend after two year hiatus
DESTIN, Fla. -- After a two year hiatus, the Destin Seafood Festival is back. The festival is Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Event organizers say they heard feedback from locals about featuring more Destin restaurants...
WEAR
State awards Pensacola $500,000 for Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project. The award is an African American Cultural and Historical grant that will help restore the historic library while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible.
WEAR
United Way of West Florida holds 29th Day of Caring in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
The United Way of West Florida is holding it's 29th Day of Caring event in Northwest Florida Friday. The organization is working 15 different locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with a goal of completing service projects for local agencies and schools. Friday morning, the organization started with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy hosts annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy is hosting their annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Friday in Pensacola. The event will provide homeless veterans in need with different services such as food, clothing, grooming care and medical assistance. It's being held at the Brownsville Community Center located at 3200...
WEAR
Pensacola cooler business helps Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Debbie Tracy said there is power in numbers. Tracy, the owner of Angel's Garden Gift Shop in Pensacola, partnered with Comeback Coolers, a non-profit group that delivers iceboxes of drinks to natural disaster victims. The Mississippi-based group began after a Hurricane Sally victim was offered a drink while sitting on her porch.
WEAR
Hundreds attend counseling session following deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County officials are calling Thursday's counseling session at Bellview Ballpark a success. Michael Rhodes, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the county says about 200 people showed up and dozens of them took advantage of the counseling. WEAR News previously reported extra deputies would...
WEAR
WEAR CARES blood drive ends, but need remains
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla -- The WEAR Cares: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive ended, but the opportunity to help save lives has not. Though WEAR News anchors and crew, who traveled to Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Crestview on Oct. 6 to promote the drive are gone, the need for blood remains, according to Pat Michaels, OneBlood director of communications.
RELATED PEOPLE
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
WEAR
Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
WEAR
Gulf Coast Insurance owner voted as new Escambia County Contractor Competency Board member
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new member will sit on the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board in November. Thursday night, county commissioners voted to place Mary Jordan on the board to fill the seat of Rebecca Fiorello, who resigned in August. Mary Jordan is the owner of Gulf Coast Insurance...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man puts on helmet, charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested last Thursday after putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. David Taylor, 41, is charged with cruelty towards a child and disorderly conduct. The incident happened on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Gulf Breeze and Pensacola Catholic meet in Thursday Night Football Classic
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Catholic and Gulf Breeze are great and spirited rivals. They're also two of the best, and most entertaining, teams in Northwest Florida. And they have Thursday night almost to themselves. The unbeaten Crusaders are 6-0 and ranked ninth in Florida in class 2S. Their statement win...
WEAR
Ferry Pass Middle School lockdown lifted after claim of weapon on campus unfounded
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ferry Pass Middle School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a student told a faculty member and claimed that another student brought a weapon to school, according to the Escambia County School District. Escambia County deputies responded to the school at around 2 p.m. after...
WEAR
Scholar Athlete: Hunter Allen, Baker High School
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are lots of reasons athletes become high achievers. This week's Scholar Athlete plays center for the Baker Gators, has the highest GPA on the team, and has a very special motivation for standing out on the field. Hunter Allen knows his town is watching, and...
Comments / 0