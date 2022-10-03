House fire sparks in Decatur

DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front door and into the dining room

The second arriving engine stood nearby for water supply. The first arriving Truck Company set ground ladders to the roof for access if needed and assisted with positive pressure ventilation after the fire was believed to be under control. Additional fire companies disconnected gas and electrical services at the meters.

There were no reported injuries of the five family members in the house. A puppy was located inside the residence and despite rescue efforts succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

