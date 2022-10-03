ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

your mom
3d ago

“the enormity of this bond offering. This amount of debt just seems so large in relation to for example the state debt that's going to outstanding in a couple of years, which is about the same amount of money. Pushing this down on the property tax owners is I think a very big deal. Our job, my job as the keeper of the public purse is to advocate for the invisible.” Aka- the county asked for too much, it’s not going to cover everything they promised and the commissioners and county have duped the voters to get to their money while mismanaging the schools finances courtesy of Skip and Sharon.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Plans Another Session For Federal Funds Giveaway

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has handed out a whole lot of federal grant money in recent months, but the board has many more millions to go before they exhaust the $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that has so far gone to things like water system projects, initiatives to enhance social services in the county, arts programs and much more.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
City
Asheville, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

County buys land to buffer decommissioned landfill in Swepsonville

Alamance County’s commissioners have unanimously voted to purchase an acre of land to provide additional buffering for the county’s decommissioned landfill near Swepsonville. Last month, the commissioners went behind closed doors to discuss the county’s acquisition of this property at 3410 Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road from the Hebblethwaite Living Trust....
SWEPSONVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Briscoe
Person
Dale Folwell
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Infrastructure#Bankruptcies#Wfmy News 2#State
wallstreetwindow.com

Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced – Mike Swanson

This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFMY NEWS2

Never pay in cash, up-front and in-full

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point couple got married, took pictures, and had their first dance, but never got to enjoy their ordered wedding cake. Hours before the ceremony, the baker texted them and said she couldn’t deliver what was ordered. 2 Wants To Know hears about all...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy