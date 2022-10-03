Read full article on original website
your mom
3d ago
“the enormity of this bond offering. This amount of debt just seems so large in relation to for example the state debt that's going to outstanding in a couple of years, which is about the same amount of money. Pushing this down on the property tax owners is I think a very big deal. Our job, my job as the keeper of the public purse is to advocate for the invisible.” Aka- the county asked for too much, it’s not going to cover everything they promised and the commissioners and county have duped the voters to get to their money while mismanaging the schools finances courtesy of Skip and Sharon.
3
