ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 5

Andrew Castillo
3d ago

This is to prep for the red wave in November. 100% propaganda and a threat to democracy. Pure hypocrisy from the left.

Reply
3
Related
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: President Joe Biden’s energy crisis

The West is experiencing its third energy crisis. The first, in 1973, was caused by the near-quintupling of the price of crude oil by Gulf oil producers in response to America’s support for Israel in the Yom Kippur war. Their action brought an end to what the French call the trente glorieuses – the unprecedented post–World War II economic expansion. The second occurred at the end of the 1970s, when Iran’s Islamic revolution led to a more than doubling of oil prices. This again inflicted great economic hardship, but the policy response was far better. Inflation was purged at the cost of deep recession. Energy markets were permitted to function. High oil prices induced substitution effects, particularly in the power sector, and stimulated increased supply. In the space of nine months, the oil price cratered from $30 a barrel in November 1985 to $10 a barrel in July 1986. It’s no wonder that the economic expansion that started under Ronald Reagan had such long legs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden says China's Communist Party lobbied Congress against passing his semiconductor bill - and claims some Republicans 'bought it'

President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed some Republicans for siding with 'the Chinese Communist Party' when it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS law, which was designed to make the American semiconductor industry more competitive on the global stage. Biden said Beijing lobbied lawmakers on the legislation as it moved...
FOREIGN POLICY
thecentersquare.com

‘Nearly doubled’ foreign investment in U.S. farmland comes under scrutiny

(The Center Square) — A coalition of 130 lawmakers sent a letter to a top federal watchdog raising the alarm about a spike in foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. The letter calls for the Government Accountability Office to conduct a full review of that foreign ownership, its potential impact on trade, national security, food security and what the federal government is doing about it, if anything.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Election Security#South China#Election Fraud#Iran#American#The Associated Press#Russian
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
The Hill

If only Biden had kept his word

America elected Joe Biden as president in part to turn down the volume and bring people together. At the Democratic convention, upon accepting his party’s nomination, Biden said, “Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It is time for us, for ‘We, the People,’ to come together.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy