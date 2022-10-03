Read full article on original website
This is to prep for the red wave in November. 100% propaganda and a threat to democracy. Pure hypocrisy from the left.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: President Joe Biden’s energy crisis
The West is experiencing its third energy crisis. The first, in 1973, was caused by the near-quintupling of the price of crude oil by Gulf oil producers in response to America’s support for Israel in the Yom Kippur war. Their action brought an end to what the French call the trente glorieuses – the unprecedented post–World War II economic expansion. The second occurred at the end of the 1970s, when Iran’s Islamic revolution led to a more than doubling of oil prices. This again inflicted great economic hardship, but the policy response was far better. Inflation was purged at the cost of deep recession. Energy markets were permitted to function. High oil prices induced substitution effects, particularly in the power sector, and stimulated increased supply. In the space of nine months, the oil price cratered from $30 a barrel in November 1985 to $10 a barrel in July 1986. It’s no wonder that the economic expansion that started under Ronald Reagan had such long legs.
BBC
US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm
The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
Biden says China's Communist Party lobbied Congress against passing his semiconductor bill - and claims some Republicans 'bought it'
President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed some Republicans for siding with 'the Chinese Communist Party' when it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS law, which was designed to make the American semiconductor industry more competitive on the global stage. Biden said Beijing lobbied lawmakers on the legislation as it moved...
thecentersquare.com
‘Nearly doubled’ foreign investment in U.S. farmland comes under scrutiny
(The Center Square) — A coalition of 130 lawmakers sent a letter to a top federal watchdog raising the alarm about a spike in foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. The letter calls for the Government Accountability Office to conduct a full review of that foreign ownership, its potential impact on trade, national security, food security and what the federal government is doing about it, if anything.
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
Vladimir Putin's Speech Contains the Off-Ramp to the War in Ukraine | Opinion
"You cannot negotiate with people who say what's mine is mine and what's yours is negotiable," said President John F. Kennedy of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's tough diplomacy in 1961. Kennedy's memorable line captured an enduring feature of Russian strategy rooted in tsarist times, when the boundaries of the Russian...
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that the world is misreading the oil market. Current crude prices indicate that the market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals," he said. Nasser also reiterated warnings that a pick-up in economic activity would erase spare oil production capacity. The...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Official says White House is 'panicking' over oil prices
The White House has launched a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production at an OPEC+ meeting. CNN’s Alex Marquardt reports.
If only Biden had kept his word
America elected Joe Biden as president in part to turn down the volume and bring people together. At the Democratic convention, upon accepting his party’s nomination, Biden said, “Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It is time for us, for ‘We, the People,’ to come together.”
Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense is calling up an initial 2,500 National Guard troops from multiple states to be sent to the southern border. The move by the Biden administration is hypocritical, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Center Square. President Joe Biden has not...
Washington Examiner
The American Medical Association wants you to stop questioning gender ideology — or else
When the Left derides “ disinformation ” as a threat, they’re making a confession. They are, in effect, admitting that ideas and opinions that run counter to the preferred establishment narrative are a threat to their control and that they will go to extraordinary lengths to stamp them out.
Poll Update: Republicans Gain in the Senate
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, at a campaign rally in Erie on Aug. 12, 2022. (Jeff Swensen/The New York Times) Two weeks ago, we noted early signs that Republicans were making gains in the race for the Senate.
Democrats Propose Pulling Troops From Saudi Arabia as Revenge for OPEC Move
Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, Sean Casten of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania have introduced legislation asking for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, after OPEC announced its decision to curb oil production on Wednesday. "This is a hostile...
