New Albany International Business Park could expand via 500-acre annexation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — More than 500 acres could be annexed by New Albany and rezoned for an expansion of the city’s business park, a fast-growing and vital component of the Columbus suburb’s successful economic development strategy. New Albany City Council is considering two ordinances that would expedite the annexation of 509 acres […]
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Foxconn Reaches Deal to Build INDIEV's EV Prototype in Ohio
INDIEV and Foxconn announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for Foxconn Ohio to manufacture the first INDI One prototype vehicles. Regarding the partnership, INDIEV founder and CEO Shi Hai said, "The INDI One is a unique vehicle and it demands the highest quality of automotive craftsmanship as well as consumer electronics manufacturing and engineering. Partnering with Foxconn, the world's leader in consumer electronics, during this exciting time in their entry into electric vehicles means that INDI One drivers will lead the way into the future of personal transit."
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
multifamilybiz.com
Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket
COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
crawfordcountynow.com
Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes
BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
cleveland19.com
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023
CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
What will Intel's impact be in Licking County when it comes to public safety?
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The landscape of Licking County is changing rapidly as the announcement of the Intel site has attracted several other businesses locate in the area. With the growth comes the need for more public safety. What was once a rural area, filled with golden fields, has...
Hyundai offers anti-theft device for its cars, but it’ll cost you
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A summer rush of car thefts targeting two brands has one of the companies responding with new technology. Hyundai released a security kit on Saturday in partnership with Compustar, authorizing it and all of the car company’s U.S. dealerships to sell it. Hyundai spokesman Ira Gabriel told NBC4 that the kit […]
Ohioans taking the brunt of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida: ‘A very harrowing, scary experience’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chuck Todd of Chesterland late last month headed to his beachfront second home in Fort Myers, Florida, for “just a two-week getaway to check on the condo ... have a beer or two with the great neighbors.”. But now you can count Todd among the many...
wksu.org
Group finds 'forever’ chemicals used thousands of times in Ohio oil and gas wells
A nonprofit research group has found the oil and gas industry in Ohio has used PFAS, known as “forever” chemicals, thousands of times since 2013. Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) released a report on Thursday and said that the state’s disclosure rules prevent the public from knowing how widely PFAS have been used.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
wosu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
ocj.com
More farmland preserved in Ohio
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
