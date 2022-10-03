INDIEV and Foxconn announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for Foxconn Ohio to manufacture the first INDI One prototype vehicles. Regarding the partnership, INDIEV founder and CEO Shi Hai said, "The INDI One is a unique vehicle and it demands the highest quality of automotive craftsmanship as well as consumer electronics manufacturing and engineering. Partnering with Foxconn, the world's leader in consumer electronics, during this exciting time in their entry into electric vehicles means that INDI One drivers will lead the way into the future of personal transit."

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO