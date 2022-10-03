Read full article on original website
Board of Elections adopts new procedure to check ballot accuracy of ExpressVote machines
The Rhode Island Board of Elections said it is adopting new proofing and testing measures for the ballots used in ExpressVote voting machines before the November election. It said it spent the last few weeks working with the secretary of state and the vendor that supplies ExpressVote Election Systems and Software.
Stacey Abrams says she 'never denied the outcome' of 2018 election despite past claims
ATLANTA (TND) — Two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams claimed Monday on CNN that she has "never denied the outcome" of the 2018 gubernatorial election in which she lost to current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. I have never denied the outcome," Abrams told CNN's Erin Burnett. "I acknowledged that...
NBC 10 I-Team: Rhode Island state workers unable to check pay stubs online
The website Rhode Island state workers use to check their pay stubs and other payroll information has been down for weeks, and is expected to be out of service until sometime next week, NBC 10 has learned. The Paystub RI home page displays a message that reads, “This service is...
Care New England names new CEO
Care New England has named a new chief executive officer. Dr. Michael Wagner will take the reins as president and CEO of the hospital network on Dec. 1. Care New England said Wagner most recently served as chief physician executive for Tufts Medicine. Wagner will succeed Dr. James Fanale, who...
Washington state allows students to be excused for mental health days
SEATTLE (KOMO-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic took a devastating toll on the mental health of children. In response, more states are allowing kids to take mental health days to reset and recharge. “As we look at youth today, we are in a mental health crisis,” said Edmonds-based psychologist Dr....
NIROPE & Friends
Today on NIROPE & Friends, we talk with Emily Dreyfuss, of Rhode Island Comic Con, and Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. With fall here, that means football season and large gatherings, and Cardi’s has the largest living room selection. They also have the new...
Marijuana retailers prepare for recreational sales in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island remains on track to start selling marijuana without a prescription by Dec. 1. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act into law on May 25, making it legal for adults 21 years old and older to carry and grow small quantities of pot at home.
Rhode Island leaders, partners hold manufacturing industry session and career fair
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders partnered with local manufacturing companies on Tuesday in recognition of Manufacturing Day. The ‘RI Future in the Making’ program at Farm Fresh Rhode Island in Providence had two parts: an industry session for those currently working in manufacturing, and a career fair geared toward local high schoolers.
Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design
(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
Life sciences building on I-195 land would house new state health lab
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After years of planning, Rhode Island is one step closer to getting a new state health lab. State leaders have worked out a public-private partnership for a new development that will house the $82 million lab paid for by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Operation Holiday Cheer provides care packages to Rhode Islanders deployed away from home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island’s lieutenant governor on Tuesday kicked off the 20th annual Operation Holiday Cheer. Operation Holiday Cheer is a donation drive for Rhode Island service members who are deployed away from home during the holidays. They're sent a care package of goodies from Rhode Island.
Fall foliage peaks this weekend in northern New England, near peak in central New England
Heading into the second full weekend of October will really be feeling like it with temperatures heading into the cooler 50s and 60s. Those who love fall weather will revel in temperatures running anywhere from ten to even fifteen degrees below usual, making for perfect sweater weather. In fact, anyone...
State to reopen shellfishing in Narragansett Bay after sewage spill
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said part of Narragansett bay will reopen for shellfishing on Wednesday. The agency closed the upper part of the bay last month, after a sewer line ruptured on Lake Shore Drive in Warwick. The spill dumped roughly 160,000 gallons of...
State police suspend search for two assault suspects in North Attleborough
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police searched for two suspects accused of assaulting someone and fleeing World War I Park in North Attleborough on Thursday night. The two male suspects allegedly assaulted someone in the park before showing a gun and fleeing into the woods at the park. Police said...
Fantastic weather Thursday and Friday ahead of big changes this weekend
The sun has finally returned to Southern New England as the remnants of Ian pull away from the east coast! With plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Thursday, temperatures reach the 70s for the first time in eight days. Send us your photos via Chime In. Thermometers across the...
