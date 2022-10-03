ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnto10.com

Care New England names new CEO

Care New England has named a new chief executive officer. Dr. Michael Wagner will take the reins as president and CEO of the hospital network on Dec. 1. Care New England said Wagner most recently served as chief physician executive for Tufts Medicine. Wagner will succeed Dr. James Fanale, who...
Turnto10.com

Washington state allows students to be excused for mental health days

SEATTLE (KOMO-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic took a devastating toll on the mental health of children. In response, more states are allowing kids to take mental health days to reset and recharge. “As we look at youth today, we are in a mental health crisis,” said Edmonds-based psychologist Dr....
Turnto10.com

NIROPE & Friends

Today on NIROPE & Friends, we talk with Emily Dreyfuss, of Rhode Island Comic Con, and Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. With fall here, that means football season and large gatherings, and Cardi’s has the largest living room selection. They also have the new...
Turnto10.com

Marijuana retailers prepare for recreational sales in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island remains on track to start selling marijuana without a prescription by Dec. 1. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act into law on May 25, making it legal for adults 21 years old and older to carry and grow small quantities of pot at home.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island leaders, partners hold manufacturing industry session and career fair

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders partnered with local manufacturing companies on Tuesday in recognition of Manufacturing Day. The ‘RI Future in the Making’ program at Farm Fresh Rhode Island in Providence had two parts: an industry session for those currently working in manufacturing, and a career fair geared toward local high schoolers.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Life sciences building on I-195 land would house new state health lab

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After years of planning, Rhode Island is one step closer to getting a new state health lab. State leaders have worked out a public-private partnership for a new development that will house the $82 million lab paid for by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

State to reopen shellfishing in Narragansett Bay after sewage spill

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said part of Narragansett bay will reopen for shellfishing on Wednesday. The agency closed the upper part of the bay last month, after a sewer line ruptured on Lake Shore Drive in Warwick. The spill dumped roughly 160,000 gallons of...
WARWICK, RI

