It’s a Fashion Show with Heart! Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities

It has been one week since Hurricane Ian made landfall on our neighbors in the southwestern portion of Florida. As one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in the state’s history, the fallout has been devastating to those communities. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of our fellow Floridians across the state that have been impacted. As we witness the terrible and heartbreaking images from those areas most affected, let us find comfort in the humanity being displayed by neighboring communities and the many people and organizations assisting in the recovery efforts.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO