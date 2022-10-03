ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Jaguars are a 7.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Jaguars 35, Texans 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will pick up their third win of the season in Week 5 when they face the winless Texans."

Bookies.com : Take the Jaguars to cover vs. Texans

Bill Speros writes: "The Jags were the first AFC South team to win two games and still a share of first place. Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence will continue to make strides each week. Jacksonville's defense smothered the Chargers in Week 3. But we'll need to see more of that to be convinced it is legit. The Jags need to stack wins against teams like the Texans if they want to convince themselves and the rest of the NFL that they are something more than a perennial contender for No. 1 overall draft pick. The Texans, meanwhile, are playing like the favorite for the No. 1 overall draft pick. We grabbed this one at -6.5. Beware the hook on 7 points for your NFL Week 5 best bets."

NFL Week 5 odds :

ESPN : Jaguars have a 69.5% win probability

The site's Football Power Index gives the Texans a 30.2% chance to win the NFL Week 5 game.

Draft Kings : Go with the Jaguars to cover vs. Texans

It writes: "Jacksonville has a top-10 scoring offense this year with an average of 28.0 points per game, while the Texans counter with just 16.3 points per game scored to start the season. The Jaguars' offense should have a much easier obstacle ahead of them in Week 5 as they play at home, and they should benefit from Houston’s dead-last ranked defense against the run, with an average of 202.3 rushing yards allowed per game. The Jaguars have the quarterback advantage in this one with Lawrence over Davis Mills, justifying the pick in this one."

NFL Week 5 schedule: How to watch Week 5 NFL games

Sports Betting Dime : Jaguars 26, Texans 4.3

The site's formula predicts that the Jaguars will get a big win on Sunday.

Fan Duel : Jaguars will cover vs. Texans in Week 5

Larry Rupp writes: "The Jaguars could get out to a lead and never look back in this one, according to the opening betting lines. ESPN's FPI seems to also think the final score won't be too close and I agree. This Jaguars team is different than the teams of years past. Jacksonville has stymied one rushing attack after another so far this season and could make life tough on Dameon Pierce in Week 5. In a battle between Davis Mills and Trevor Lawrence, give me the more experienced quarterback."

NFL power rankings: NFL power rankings Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

Cardinals notes: CB Hamilton makes presence felt in return to practice, Hopkins pays visit

The Arizona Cardinals welcomed back cornerback Antonio Hamilton to the practice field on Wednesday and within moments, his presence was felt everywhere. “It was great. You could see him and hear him,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “That’s the type of energy he brings. He’s excited. He was playing at which a high level in training camp, and we saw some good things out there today. We’ll be smart easing him back in. We don’t want to put too much of a load on him early, but yeah, he brings great juice to the practice field.”
NFL
