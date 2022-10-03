Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Influx of Hispanic population enhances local culture
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor and welcome the influx of Hispanic immigrants to Louisiana. Angela Villarta, a Honduran immigrant, now calls the capital area home. While living in Gonzales, Villarta lives with her father and attends college while working at Ideal Market.
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
cenlanow.com
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gordon McKernan Is Giving Away Thirty $100 Gift Cards In Louisiana
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in a big way and you could score a $100 gift card. McKernan wants to show his thanks and appreciation for Louisiana residents' support during their 30 years of service in our communities. Gordon recognizes that his success is largely...
cenlanow.com
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films
Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
cenlanow.com
CLTCC kicks off Manufacturing Month with public events Thursday
ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) — October is Manufacturing Month and Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will be kicking off its celebration from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday in downtown Alexandria at the Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center. “This is a great opportunity for high school students to come out...
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
KNOE TV8
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is running for governor. Landry is the first candidate to officially enter the race. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroeder have said they are strongly leaning toward running, but have not made an official announcement. “We must join...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Los Angeles and Portland ranked as the ‘Top 20 Cities with the Best Food’ while New Orleans ranked 41
(WVUE) - A never-ending discussion of which city has the best food never gets old. In a new study, the top 20 cities that made the list with the food may surprise you. According to Wallethub, cities in Louisiana, nor Mississippi made the top 20 with the best food, like many people in online conversations.
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
wrkf.org
New Grand Caillou/Dulac Band tribe chief on coming home to Louisiana: 'It's everything to me'
The Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, a Native American tribe in Louisiana that’s deeply involved in coastal restoration efforts and has spent years working to protect their land from land loss and rapidly intensifying storms, has anointed its newest chief. Devon Parfait, a coastal resilience analyst for the Environmental...
Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery
State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
Comments / 0