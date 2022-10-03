ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

107 JAMZ

Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
K945

Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films

Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
CLTCC kicks off Manufacturing Month with public events Thursday

ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) — October is Manufacturing Month and Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will be kicking off its celebration from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday in downtown Alexandria at the Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center. “This is a great opportunity for high school students to come out...
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
Jake Wells

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery

State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
LOUISIANA STATE

