Houghton man arrested for stealing from vehicles
HOUGHTON, MI— The Houghton Police Department has a suspect in a string of vehicle larcenies in custody. Officers began receiving complaints on September 20 that someone was taking items from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat. Last Thursday, just before 9 a.m., the department was notified someone had been seen in a Houghton business parking lot, going through vehicles.
DNR asking for information in barrel-dumping incident in Marquette County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. A small release of chemical substances...
Feeding America will be in Marquette County Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be taking place in Ishpeming on Thursday. It will be located at North Iron Church at 910 Palms Avenue. Food distribution is set to take place beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that all that attend remain in their vehicle.
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
US-41 Marquette Township corridor native planting project underway
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township, in partnership with the Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD), Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC), Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began a pilot project, planting native wildflowers and grasses on a portion of the US-41/M-28 corridor. The project consists of a 0.3-acre area east...
Missing Northern Michigan University student, 18, found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A missing 18-year-old has been found dead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26. Cause of death has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.
Houghton County Memorial Airport holds steady amid shortages
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) continues to bring in steady passenger numbers with regular business and travel. “This year we’re at around 24,000 boardings, so it’s the average,” said CMX Manager Dennis Hext. “Our loads haven’t suffered too badly from the pandemic.”
Marquette County Board approves additional child care funding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday and approved more spending on child care. When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to child care. Some activists have been speaking at board meetings and marching for increased child care funding for six months. The board approved an additional $100,000 to fund child care in Marquette County, for a total of $200,000.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
Score extra deals on all goods for last day of Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of the Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale at the Women’s Federated Clubhouse in Marquette. The Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association have teamed up to bring you, well, all things quilting and sewing. Mary Rule of the...
