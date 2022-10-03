ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Houghton man arrested for stealing from vehicles

HOUGHTON, MI— The Houghton Police Department has a suspect in a string of vehicle larcenies in custody. Officers began receiving complaints on September 20 that someone was taking items from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat. Last Thursday, just before 9 a.m., the department was notified someone had been seen in a Houghton business parking lot, going through vehicles.
Feeding America will be in Marquette County Thursday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be taking place in Ishpeming on Thursday. It will be located at North Iron Church at 910 Palms Avenue. Food distribution is set to take place beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that all that attend remain in their vehicle.
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
US-41 Marquette Township corridor native planting project underway

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township, in partnership with the Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD), Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC), Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began a pilot project, planting native wildflowers and grasses on a portion of the US-41/M-28 corridor. The project consists of a 0.3-acre area east...
Houghton County Memorial Airport holds steady amid shortages

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) continues to bring in steady passenger numbers with regular business and travel. “This year we’re at around 24,000 boardings, so it’s the average,” said CMX Manager Dennis Hext. “Our loads haven’t suffered too badly from the pandemic.”
Marquette County Board approves additional child care funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday and approved more spending on child care. When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to child care. Some activists have been speaking at board meetings and marching for increased child care funding for six months. The board approved an additional $100,000 to fund child care in Marquette County, for a total of $200,000.
