MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday and approved more spending on child care. When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to child care. Some activists have been speaking at board meetings and marching for increased child care funding for six months. The board approved an additional $100,000 to fund child care in Marquette County, for a total of $200,000.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO