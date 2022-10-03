ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Red Cross searching for volunteers fluent in Spanish to aid with Ian recovery

By Elizabeth Holmes
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POtNt_0iKZTBno00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Red Cross is working to provide much-needed relief across different parts of Florida coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

About 20 volunteers with the Virginia branch are currently deployed across the state.

“When we say the Red Cross is responding, these are your neighbors. These are volunteers right from the Richmond area, that you may see at the grocery, you may work with them, who will go for two to three weeks at a time, to be able to deliver this relief," said Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross. "They’re sleeping on cots, they’re in staff shelters, that are usually a room away from where the people that are helping are, so this is a challenging deployment for them, especially in this environment.”

The storm ripped across the state last week, hitting the west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.

According to CBS News , nearly 100 people have been reported dead. Lee County, Florida announced Monday that 54 deaths have now been confirmed in that county, bringing the total number of fatalities to at least 94.

In Lee County, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, one in every four residents is Hispanic. That same census data suggests about 40% of southwest Florida is Hispanic.

That's where volunteers like Mildred Perez, a native Spanish speaker, can help save lives.

“They have a situation, where they have an emergency, the only way they feel comfortable, and they trust, is if it’s someone in their own language who can speak with them. most of the time they really don’t know what to expect and they are scared, and they just refuse to have help, because they don’t understand what the procedures are, and what we can do for them," said Perez said.

As the push for volunteers and donations continues, the Virginia Red Cross believes volunteers could be deployed intermittently for months.

"Right now, I know we’re already checking availability for volunteers through Christmas, knowing that there’s a likelihood that we’re going to have a significant presence on the ground for a long time, obviously in addition to the chapters that are based in Florida that will be there for years to come," McNamara said.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Christmas, FL
City
Charity, VA
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Government
cbs19news

VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Red Cross#Spanish#The Virginia Red Cross#Cbs News#U S Census#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Eight Virginia Recipients of the 2022 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an award of over $614,000 in USDA grants for eight specialty crop projects in Virginia today. The project awards resulted from a competitive grant process established by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) to support specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy