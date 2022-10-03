Red Cross searching for volunteers fluent in Spanish to aid with Ian recovery

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Red Cross is working to provide much-needed relief across different parts of Florida coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

About 20 volunteers with the Virginia branch are currently deployed across the state.

“When we say the Red Cross is responding, these are your neighbors. These are volunteers right from the Richmond area, that you may see at the grocery, you may work with them, who will go for two to three weeks at a time, to be able to deliver this relief," said Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross. "They’re sleeping on cots, they’re in staff shelters, that are usually a room away from where the people that are helping are, so this is a challenging deployment for them, especially in this environment.”

The storm ripped across the state last week, hitting the west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.

According to CBS News , nearly 100 people have been reported dead. Lee County, Florida announced Monday that 54 deaths have now been confirmed in that county, bringing the total number of fatalities to at least 94.

In Lee County, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, one in every four residents is Hispanic. That same census data suggests about 40% of southwest Florida is Hispanic.

That's where volunteers like Mildred Perez, a native Spanish speaker, can help save lives.

“They have a situation, where they have an emergency, the only way they feel comfortable, and they trust, is if it’s someone in their own language who can speak with them. most of the time they really don’t know what to expect and they are scared, and they just refuse to have help, because they don’t understand what the procedures are, and what we can do for them," said Perez said.

As the push for volunteers and donations continues, the Virginia Red Cross believes volunteers could be deployed intermittently for months.

"Right now, I know we’re already checking availability for volunteers through Christmas, knowing that there’s a likelihood that we’re going to have a significant presence on the ground for a long time, obviously in addition to the chapters that are based in Florida that will be there for years to come," McNamara said.