Premier League

BBC

'I can’t speak highly enough of the club'

In his pre-match news conference, S﻿teve Davis spoke of his immense pride after being named interim head coach of his boyhood club Wolves. D﻿avis and James Collins will take charge for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea as the search for Bruno Lage's replacement continues. When asked what it...
BBC

'Cooper deserves time to settle' - Gerrard

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper "deserves the time to settle", according to his Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. Forest are bottom of the Premier League table with just one win so far after...
SB Nation

Christopher Vivell set to join Chelsea as technical director after leaving RB Leipzig

Christopher Vivell was “dismissed” today by RB Leipzig, clearing the way for the 35-year-old to take the Chelsea technical director job, as rumored for the past week. Vivell’s departure seems less than amicable from the Red Bull flagship, given just a brief statement citing “differing views”. Vivell had been the technical director at Leipzig since 2020 and was the head of scouting at RB Salzburg for several years before then. Leipzig had recently announced the hiring of Max Eberl from Borussia Mönchengladbach, who will be joining them on December 15. Vivell had admitted that the definition of all their roles (including Oliver Minztlaff and Florian Scholz) wasn’t quite clear. As confirmed by today’s statement, Eberl will in fact take over for Vivell.
FOX Sports

Man City fined $289K for pitch invasion after title win

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City was fined 260,000 pounds ($289,000) on Friday for fans invading the pitch after winning the Premier League title in May. The English Football Association said Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa. City’s late...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen wins World Championship after Charles Leclerc receives penalty at Japanese GP

Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance in Suzuka after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you...
