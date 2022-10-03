Read full article on original website
Report: Erling Haaland's Remarkable Salary At Manchester City Has Been Revealed
N’Golo Kante ‘offered to Arsenal and Tottenham in shock transfer after he is refused new Chelsea contract’
N'GOLO KANTE has reportedly been offered a shock switch to Arsenal or Tottenham. The injury plagued midfielder has played just twice for Chelsea this season. Kante is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. And the Blues have "absolutely no intention" of handing him a...
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
UEFA・
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
Rafael Nadal's wife 'gives birth'! Mery Perello 'welcomes a baby boy with the tennis player' in Palma hospital
Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father for the first time. The 36-year-old tennis player's wife Mery Perello, 34, gave birth to a baby boy in a private clinic in Mallorca's capital of Palma on Saturday morning, Spanish newspaper, Diario de Mallorca, has claimed. A source told the publication: 'Both...
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
BBC
'I can’t speak highly enough of the club'
In his pre-match news conference, Steve Davis spoke of his immense pride after being named interim head coach of his boyhood club Wolves. Davis and James Collins will take charge for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea as the search for Bruno Lage's replacement continues. When asked what it...
Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed And Could Be In Range For Liverpool
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to leave the club next summer.
BBC
'Cooper deserves time to settle' - Gerrard
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper "deserves the time to settle", according to his Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. Forest are bottom of the Premier League table with just one win so far after...
SB Nation
Christopher Vivell set to join Chelsea as technical director after leaving RB Leipzig
Christopher Vivell was “dismissed” today by RB Leipzig, clearing the way for the 35-year-old to take the Chelsea technical director job, as rumored for the past week. Vivell’s departure seems less than amicable from the Red Bull flagship, given just a brief statement citing “differing views”. Vivell had been the technical director at Leipzig since 2020 and was the head of scouting at RB Salzburg for several years before then. Leipzig had recently announced the hiring of Max Eberl from Borussia Mönchengladbach, who will be joining them on December 15. Vivell had admitted that the definition of all their roles (including Oliver Minztlaff and Florian Scholz) wasn’t quite clear. As confirmed by today’s statement, Eberl will in fact take over for Vivell.
Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Winger Who Was Earmarked As Sadio Mane Replacement
Jeremy Doku remains on Jurgen Klopp's radar after Liverpool visit in 2017 but there could be competition from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.
FOX Sports
Man City fined $289K for pitch invasion after title win
LONDON (AP) — Manchester City was fined 260,000 pounds ($289,000) on Friday for fans invading the pitch after winning the Premier League title in May. The English Football Association said Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa. City’s late...
Home Office bans 1,300 ‘violent and abusive’ fans from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar
Crackdown follows a rise in disorder and pitch invasions at football matches
Hannah Silcock Signs Her First Professional Contract With Liverpool Women
18-Year-Old defender Hannah Silcock has signed her first professional contract with Liverpool Women's team.
Nordic goal-yeti Erling Haaland awes us all but leaves Pep Guardiola oddly redundant | Barney Ronay
Manchester City are reaching towards football perfection but what happened to the false 9s and intricate tactical forms?
Max Verstappen wins Japanese GP and world title after Leclerc handed penalty – live reaction
Lap-by-lap report: The race has been red-flagged after multiple first-lap incidents at Suzuka. Join Daniel Gallan for live updates
Australia v England, first men’s T20 – live
Over-by-over report: Who will draw first blood as two of the favourites meet two weeks before the World Cup? Find out with Taha Hashim
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen wins World Championship after Charles Leclerc receives penalty at Japanese GP
Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance in Suzuka after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you...
