ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts

By Duncan MacLean
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Mo44_0iKZT0B400

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.

As summer gives way to fall, a subtle up-turn in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has been seen. Those combined factors have pushed western Massachusetts back to moderate and high risk levels for the consequences of COVID-19.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 41 new deaths, 9,047 new cases

Hampshire and Franklin County are now marked by the CDC as moderate risk while Berkshire County is considered high risk, based on case numbers, hospitalizations and staffed hospital beds. Over the last seven days, more than 9,000 cases have been confirmed state-wide, a daily average of more than 1,200 cases. On September 1st, that average was just over 1,000.

We’re seeing similar increases in hospitalizations, and positive test rate. Hospitalized patients infected with COVID-19 increasing from 600 to nearly 700 over September. The state’s positive test rate moved from 7.4 to 7.7. People 22News spoke to say it’s just another scary part of modern life.

“I’m not super worried about it, in the sense that it caused me anxiety in a daily basis but it’s definitely something that’s in the back of your mind,” said one local resident. “I work events, so I do a lot of events with lot of people. A lot of people are still wearing masks at events, so if we see someone with a mask, we will put one on.”

The CDC recommends people in moderate and high risk counties wear masks while in public. For high risk communities, anyone at risk of severe COVID-19 should stay at home.

Patrick Leonardo, the Operations Manager for western Massachusetts AMR, told 22News, “Along with that comes cold season, flu season… coming into the end of the year there are a lot of people getting together for different holidays and what we say is true, of what the CDC and everyone has been saying all along. If you have a gathering with 10 to 15 people and its enclosed, a lot of people aren’t wearing masks now. We end up finding three to seven days later a lot of people end up feeling sick.”

Leonardo added that testing remains a great resource to allow you to keep living life to the fullest, while protecting the people around you. If you feel sick, even just a runny nose, take a test.

The Eastfield Mall site is open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the weekends. The state has funded the site through March 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 7

Related
NECN

Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Franklin County, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Coronavirus
Franklin County, MA
Health
Franklin County, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
NECN

COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means

After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSBS

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy