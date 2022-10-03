ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

NewsChannel 36

Two car accident at Ford Lincoln Dealership in Elmira

ELMRIA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One vehicle was rear-ended at the Ferrario Ford Lincoln dealership on Corning Rd. on Thursday morning. A Ram pickup truck was struck in the back bumper while driving through the entrance way of the dealership. When the pick up truck stopped, the other car did not, and rear-ended the pick up.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An ambulance was called to the scene after a two-car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira Wednesday afternoon. Photos of the accident first came to the newsroom at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, Elmira Police and Erway Ambulance responded. […]
ELMIRA, NY
Homer, NY
Dan Pfeifer

Norwich, NY Weather Outlook for the First Week of October

Volume 1 - Fall Means Business So Far as Temperatures Have Been Below Normal. Welcome to my series on weather forecasts and trends for the Norwich, NY (13815) area. Norwich is a small city of about 8,000 people located in central NY State. My home is located approximately 4 miles Southeast of Norwich on a rural hilltop at about 1500 feet elevation. The city of Norwich is at about 1000 feet of elevation.
NORWICH, NY
Homer
whcuradio.com

Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Several job listings in Dryden Central School District

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Central School District has several job openings. The district has two openings for a teacher aide at Dryden Elementary and Dryden Middle School. Other available positions include school monitors, a school social worker at Dryden Elementary, and bus drivers. Find the full list...
DRYDEN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Car stolen from Cornell parking lot

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are looking for a stolen car. Authorities say the grey 2008 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Red Bud Parking Lot on the main campus between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Officers say the keys were left inside the vehicle. Anyone with...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
ITHACA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

ShoppingTown Mall site plans presented

TOWN OF DEWITT – Conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall site were revealed Monday during a public informational hearing in front of the DeWitt Town Board. Andy Breuer, the president of Hueber-Breuer Construction, gave a “truncated” presentation of the overall vision for the future project, which...
DEWITT, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
ELMIRA, NY

