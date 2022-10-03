Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
WBTV
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
corneliustoday.com
Update: Drowning off Brigadoon
[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
WBTV
Two people in critical condition from a multi-car collision near north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a multiple car collision near Charlotte Douglas International Airport left two patients in the hospital in critical condition. The collision happened on a two-way road on 8200 Old Dowd Road behind the airport. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. One car...
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
RELATED PEOPLE
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside NC restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
Girl reported missing in east Charlotte found safe, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said an 11-year-old girl reported missing in east Charlotte hasbeen found safe. On Wednesday, officers said Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday at her home on Oak Valley Lane near Briar Creek Road and Central Avenue. She was wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue...
WBTV
Fight leads to deadly shooting at north Charlotte restaurant
“The Smoothie King” made the announcement in a live YouTube draft party. One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Updated: 11 hours ago. Family members tell...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Killed, One Wounded in North Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is investigating an overnight homicide in North Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 Monday night on Statesville Avenue near Tipton Drive. Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and one died at the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
WBTV
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in a shopping center in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area. Medic confirmed one person was seriously injured and taken to Atrium CMC Main following the shooting on Berewick Town Center Drive, which is off Steele Creek Road, in southwest Charlotte.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify men who robbed east Charlotte arcade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify two people who robbed a gambling arcade in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime...
WBTV
One killed, one injured in north Charlotte convenience store shooting
Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation. WBTV has reached out to CMPD to learn more about this investigation, but they haven’t immediately responded. One dead, one hurt after shooting at north Charlotte convenience store. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV asked police on scene what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
Troopers: 4 high schoolers hurt after chase ends in crash in Hickory; driver killed
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was killed and four high school students were hurt in a deadly crash following a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory, troopers said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the students were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot at Southwest Charlotte Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is wounded after a shooting in southwest Charlotte. Medic says one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened in the 4800 block of Berewick Center Town Drive. WCCB has a crew at the scene. Stay connected online for updates.
Comments / 0