Lubbock, TX

DPS confirms 15-year-old died in dirt bike crash

By Samantha Jarpe
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that 15-year-old Ryder McDonald died following a crash on September 25.

According to DPS, a truck towing a trailer was westbound on 130th Street approaching Avenue P. McDonald, who DPS said was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was southbound on Avenue P.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection after McDonald disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, DPS said.

McDonald was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later succumbed to his injuries, DPS said.

The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured, according to DPS.

A GoFundMe set up for Ryder McDonald had over $15,000 in donations as of Monday afternoon.

A benefit for his family was also set up at Boozefighters M.C. Club House for October 22 at 3:00 p.m. Admission was set at $10 per person and $15 per couple, with children able to get in for free, according to a social media post.

McDonald was an organ donor and an honor walk took place Sunday, according to social media posts.

#Dps#Traffic Accident#Avenue P Mcdonald#Yamaha#University Medical Center
