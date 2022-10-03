Read full article on original website
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
Boomer Loser: Crying Oklahoma fan is every Sooner not handling Red River blowout well (Video)
This Oklahoma fan could not handle how horrendously bad the Sooners were at Red River. Oklahoma fans have no reason to watch their sorry football team for the rest of the season. After starting the year out 3-0, including a win over old Big Eight rival Nebraska, the Sooners are...
3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling
These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 6
Upsets came back with a vengeance in college football last week and, while the slate is light, there are several opportunities for that to happen again. Between the almost-upset of Georgia by Missouri and teams like Oklahoma, Minnesota, Washington and Pitt falling in matchups they were favored in, upsets were clearly on the college football menu a week ago. And while it’s a light overall slate for Week 6, that could very well be the case again on Saturday with some tricky ranked matchups.
Alabama staves off second straight Texas A&M upset: College football media reacts
The Alabama Crimson Tide found a way to survive a late comeback attempt by the Texas A&M Aggies, winning 24-20 to remain undefeated. Last year, the Texas A&M Aggies pulled off the massive upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide to bring an end to their undefeated season. On Oct. 8, 2022, the Aggies tried to do the same thing again.
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Alabama barely escapes, Tennessee, Ohio State & Georgia cruise
Projecting the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football rankings after Alabama barely escaped Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia rolled and more. Even with a number of teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings having the week off, there was the potential for a lot of drama in Week 6 of the 2022 season. With the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Utah and many, many more in potentially tricky matchups, there was a recipe for chaos.
Georgia fans happy Dawgs look the part of a title contender again
It hasn’t been pretty, but Georgia keeps on winning and is looking the part of a title contender. Just when everybody wanted to cross Georgia off as a serious national title contender, they blew out Auburn at home to get to 6-0 and achieve bowl eligibility in the process.
