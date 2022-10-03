The Google Pixel 7 is here, but how does it compare to the might of the iPhone 14? That’s what we’re gonna find out here. This time around, updates seem to be more iterative than ever, as a lot of the design and internals remain the same, but there are some important differences (outside of the whole iOS vs Android debate) that you will need to factor into your purchase decision.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO