laptopmag.com
How to watch Microsoft Surface October event 2022 — Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 could surprise
"How to watch the Microsoft Surface October event" will be the question of the day on October 12, as the tech giant is gearing up to reveal a bundle of new Surface products to pique the interest of laptop and tablet fans. But what is on the agenda?. Last year,...
laptopmag.com
Best Buy October savings event — top early holiday deals
Best Buy's October savings event includes excellent fall discounts on top-rated electronics. The big box retailer offers tons of Prime Early Access Sale alternative deals on laptops, tablets, PC accesories, gaming and more. One top Best Buy deal offers the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 for just $649...
laptopmag.com
Acer Swift Edge is a 16-inch OLED laptop with AMD power worth checking out
Acer introduces the Acer Swift Edge, a 16-inch OLED laptop powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors that weighs just 2.5 pounds. Apparently, it's the "world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop," which beats the already lightweight Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Acer's new addition to the...
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro announced: Tensor G2 and software updates steal the show
Google finally officially took the rest of the wraps off of the Pixel 7 Pro at the Made By Google October event today and while there were few surprises, the upgraded hardware may be enough to win over those that were unconvinced by the Pixel 6 Pro last year. While...
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals — get a free phone with trade-in
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals help save you tons on your upgrade. Pricing for the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro start at $599 and $899, respectively. Google's latest phones are slated for an October 13 release date, however, Pixel 7 deals are out today.
laptopmag.com
Sony Xperia 10 IV review: One compromise too many
Sony’s Xperia 10 IV is a decent budget phone in a sea of great options. The nice 21:9 display, trademark Xperia aesthetic, and long battery life will impress some, but the middling camera quality and lagging performance makes this hard to recommend when compared to its competition. Today's best...
laptopmag.com
Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro — What are the differences?
Choosing between Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones isn't easy, so we made this guide to help you out!. After months of leaks and partial reveals from Google, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have finally officially launched. The second generation of Google's Tensor-powered Pixels has our attention after Google delivered three of our favorite smartphones of the last year: the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a.
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: What are the differences?
The Google Pixel 7 is here, but how does it compare to the might of the iPhone 14? That’s what we’re gonna find out here. This time around, updates seem to be more iterative than ever, as a lot of the design and internals remain the same, but there are some important differences (outside of the whole iOS vs Android debate) that you will need to factor into your purchase decision.
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which should you buy?
After tonnes of rumors and leaks, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has finally been officially announced. But there is one very important question: how does it compare to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max?. The two top-tier flagship smartphones of the fall are set to go to battle over...
laptopmag.com
How to spot a good Amazon Prime Early Access deal — make the most of Prime Day 2
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (a.k.a Prime Day 2 or Prime Day October) is here and we’ve got some handy tips to help you on your quest to find a good deal. It’s set to be a big week of deals, leading into a big month with Black Friday waiting for us at the end of November. There are going to be a ton of savings and the last thing we want is for you to pick the wrong deal and regret it.
laptopmag.com
Apple iPad mini hits lowest price ever ahead of Amazon's Prime October sale
Apple's iPad mini just hit its lowest price ever ahead of Amazon's Prime October sale. The early holiday deal let you snap up our favorite compact tablet for less. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad mini 6 to $399 (opens in new tab) — just days ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale. Usually it retails for $499, so that's $100 in savings and its biggest discount to date. This is one of the best Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals previews you can get today.
laptopmag.com
Google offers more trade-in value for iPhones than Apple — up to $750
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders are live, and customers can save up to $750 when trading in an iPhone — more than what Apple offers. Clearly, Google's higher trade-in value aims to entice iPhone owners to make the switch to Pixel. After the Made by...
laptopmag.com
Pixel 7 vs. Galaxy S22: The two hottest Android phones on the market
The Pixel 7 just got unveiled at the Oct. 6 Made by Google event, and we thought it'd be a perfect phone to pit against its Samsung counterpart: the Galaxy S22. However, the Samsung handset has a much higher starting price of $749 while the Pixel 7 is a bit kinder on the pockets with a starting price tag of $599.
